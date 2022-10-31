Telecom Department Asks TRAI to Look into Quality of Services

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

TRAI has been asked to instruct mobile operators to improve the quality of services for consumers. The discussions have already happened but how and when the quality of telecom services for Indian consumers will improve remains to be seen. The telecom operators already have access to the latest and best of technology from foreign vendors.

Highlights

  • The quality of telecom services needs to be very high in order for consumers and the nation to leap forward into a digital economy.
  • TRAI has been asked by the telecom department to quickly sort out the issues. 
  • Telcos even got additional spectrum from the 2021 spectrum auctions, and the 2022 spectrum auctions meant for 5G airwaves.

Telecom Services

The quality of telecom services needs to be very high in order for consumers and the nation to leap forward into a digital economy. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has had discussions with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), asking the sector regulator to look into the quality of services being provided to consumers. There are still many scenarios of call drops and slow data speeds. TRAI has been asked by the telecom department to quickly sort out the issues.

Telecom Services Quality in India Needs to Improve

As per a TOI report, TRAI has been asked to instruct mobile operators to improve the quality of services for consumers. The discussions have already happened but how and when the quality of telecom services for Indian consumers will improve remains to be seen. The telecom operators already have access to the latest and best of technology from foreign vendors. The government has also helped the sector a lot in the last year by announcing multiple reforms. Telcos even got additional spectrum from the 2021 spectrum auctions, and the 2022 spectrum auctions meant for 5G airwaves.

Thus the quality of telecom services needs to improve significantly for consumers to be able to enjoy the opportunities that a digital economy brings. Because of the large number of users in India and limited service providers, the networks often get congested.

Once better technologies come into play, along with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) coming out with homegrown 4G, things should improve a little. It is normally the duty of the sector regulator to monitor the quality of services being provided to consumers. However, this time the govt has stepped in because the quality of services is an important thing for the govt to address.

Several things are happening in the telecom sector right now. Moreover, the startup ecosystem in India is also growing fast, which will ensure that the tech that new-age companies bring will benefit the telecom players in the larger picture.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

