Samsung Now Rolling One UI 5 Update for 3 Galaxy A Series Smartphones

The Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G now have the Voice Focus feature, which supports both voice and video calls made using third-party programmes like WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom.

  • For both the caller and the recipient, the feature is said to improve call quality by reducing background noise interference.
  • The South Korean corporation debuted this feature for the first time on the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone that was unveiled in March of this year.
  • When a user answers or places a call on third-party voice and video calling applications, a floating icon that appears on the screen allows them to enable the Voice Focus feature.

Three Samsung Galaxy 5G models—the A33, A53, and A73—are receiving an Android 13 update with the One UI 5.0 skin on top. According to the company, the update also includes support for Samsung's "Voice Focus" feature in India. The Galaxy F23 smartphone introduced the feature, which is said to improve call clarity while in motion, even in busy and noisy environments. Samsung claims that its Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones all support voice and video calls with voice focus.

SamMobile noticed the addition of the Voice Focus feature on the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G in the most recent One UI 5.0 update that is currently rolling out to users. The South Korean corporation debuted this feature for the first time on the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone that was unveiled in March of this year. The Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M53 5G smartphones both support the feature.

The Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G now have the Voice Focus feature, which supports both voice and video calls made using third-party programmes like WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom.

For both the caller and the recipient, the feature is said to improve call quality by reducing background noise interference. When used in crowded, noisy environments, the feature reduces background noise. When a user answers or makes a voice call using the default caller app, a Voice Focus icon appears on the screen, allowing users to enable the feature.

When a user answers or places a call on third-party voice and video calling applications, a floating icon that appears on the screen allows them to enable the Voice Focus feature.

At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in October of this year, the South Korean conglomerate unveiled its One UI 5.0 user interface, which is built on top of Android 13 and includes, among other features, custom Modes and Routines and a Dynamic Lock screen.

