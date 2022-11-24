Vi Announces Mobile IR Packs for FIFA World Cup 2022

Vodafone Idea is offering exclusive International Roaming Packs for this FIFA World Cup 2022. From a minimum seven day pack to 28 days pack, customers have an IR pack to Qatar for every travel need. Starting from Rs 2,999, all the packs come with unlimited incoming calls. Check out the exclusive IR Packs for those looking to travel and get some live action.

Highlights

  • Travel to Qatar worry free by opting a recharge from any of the 4 IR Packs from Vodafone Idea.
  • From a minimum 7 days to 28 Days - Your travel and connectivity needs are covered with Vi IR Packs.
  • All the plans come with Unlimited Incoming calls, Data, Outgoing Local & to India minutes and SMS.

Vi Announces Mobile IR Packs for FIFA World Cup 2022

We all know this is football world cup season. What better time to experience International Roaming Packs than now? That said, Vodafone Idea, backed by the global telco Vodafone, with an international presence, offers a range of IR Packs. Now that there is a reason to travel for all the football fans, Vodafone Idea is offering exclusive International Roaming Packs. Check out the IR Packs for those looking to travel and get some live action.

FIFA World Cup 2022

With the World Cup kicking off in Qatar, most of us look for a holiday and travel to experience live football action. Travellers are expected to stay for an average of seven days to experience the match while enjoying the local sightseeing. International Roamers do look for IR packs, and Vodafone Idea has come up with the same at the right time.

Vodafone Idea International Roaming Packs to Qatar:

From a minimum seven-day pack to 28 days pack, Vodafone Idea has a plan for every kind of travel need. Listed below are the newly announced IR Packs, which offer Data, Outgoing to India, SMS and more. Check out the plan benefits tabulated below:

Vi IR Packs to Qatar
Sl. No Validity in Days Rental Data Outgoing Local & to India Outgoing to
Rest of World		 Incoming Calls SMS
1 7 Rs 2999 2 GB* 200 Min* Rs 35 / min FREE 25 sms*
2 10 Rs 3999 3 GB* 300 Min* Rs 35 / min FREE 50 sms*
3 14 Rs 4499 5 GB* 500 Min* Rs 35 / min FREE 100 sms*
4 28 Rs 5999 5 GB* 500 Min* Rs 35 / min FREE 100 sms*

According to the company's statement, Vodafone Idea is the only operator to offer an IR Pack with seven days of validity and a range of choices and value-for-money packs. The data bundled with the Vi IR pack allows customers on international travel to roam freely without the fear of connectivity and use more data during matches to stream live, post on social media and connect back to home.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

