iQOO Neo 7 Launched in India, and it Looks a Tad Bit Basic

iQOO Neo 7 has been announced for the Indian market. The device already went on sale today. It looks like a pretty basic smartphone. Basic isn't necessarily bad, but it isn't good, either. The iQOO Neo 7 looks like a smartphone that the company launched just for the sake of launching a new device. There's no new design nor any exciting or unique feature that makes the device stand out from its completion. In fact, the iQOO Neo 7 also misses out on the ultra-wide-angle sensor, which is an incomprehensible decision from the Vivo-owned smartphone brand. Let's see the specifications and the price of the smartphone.

Read More - OnePlus Competing Again with Apple with OnePlus Pad

iQOO Neo 7 Specifications in India

The iQOO Neo 7 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. All these specifications are pretty obvious for a mid-range smartphone in 2023. The iQOO Neo 7 looks a lot like its predecessor.

Also Read: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R Launched in India: Check Specs and Price

In the camera department, the smartphone misses out on the ultra-wide-angle sensor. It has a 64MP primary sensor along with two 2MP sensors. The primary camera sensor also supports OIS. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. iQOO Neo 7 comes with Vlog Mode in the camera app that enables creators to shoot vlogs so that they can post them on their YouTube channel or social media platforms.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The charging brick is included inside the box of the smartphone. iQOO Neo 7 comes with support for 11 5G bands. There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner for an additional layer of security.

iQOO Neo 7 Price in India

The iQOO Neo 7 has been launched in India in two memory variants - 8GB+128GB for Rs 29,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 33,999. There's also a bank offer of Rs 1500 discount with cards from select banks. The device will be available in two colours - Black and Frost Blue.

As mentioned, the smartphone looks like a basic device. It has decent specifications, but there's nothing ingenious about the device.