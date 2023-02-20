GTPL Fiber Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans Detailed

GTPL Fiber is a high-speed internet service offered by GTPL Hathway Limited, which is one of India's leading digital cable TV and broadband service providers. GTPL is India's 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider and Number 1 player in Gujarat, which recently changed its brand identity to Entertain and Connect. GTPL has significant presence in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and North-East. GTPL Fiber offers internet plans with speeds ranging from 60 Mbps to 200 Mbps.

GTPL Fiber

With GTPL Fiber, customers can enjoy seamless internet browsing, online gaming, streaming movies and TV shows, and other online activities without any interruptions or buffering. Furthermore, the GTPL Fiber service is known for its affordable pricing, which makes it accessible to a wide range of users. In addition, GTPL Fiber offers enhanced High-Speed Broadband Service, up to 200 Mbps, coupled with Truly Unlimited Data.

GTPL Fiber Plans

Let's now check out the Plans offered by GTPL Fiber in 60 Mbps, 80 Mbps and 100 Mbps segments.

GTPL Fiber 60 Mbps Speed Plan

GTPL Fiber 60 Mbps plan offers internet speeds up to 60 Mbps with truly Unlimited Data available in 6 months, 9 months and 12 months rental duration with effective monthly pricing at Rs 565, Rs 471 and Rs 430, respectively. The 6 months, 9 months and 12 months plan MRP comes to around Rs 4,000, Rs 4,998 and Rs 6,095, respectively.

GTPL Fiber 80 Mbps Speed Plan

GTPL Fiber 80 Mbps plan offers internet speeds up to 80 Mbps with truly Unlimited Data available in 6 months, 9 months and 12 months rental duration with effective monthly pricing at Rs 579, Rs 518 and Rs 449, respectively. The 6 months, 9 months and 12 months plan MRP comes to around Rs 4,099, Rs 5,498 and Rs 6,363, respectively.

GTPL Fiber 100 Mbps Speed Plan

GTPL Fiber 100 Mbps plan offers internet speeds up to 100 Mbps with truly Unlimited Data available in 6 months, 9 months and 12 months rental duration with effective monthly pricing at Rs 593, Rs 565 and Rs 494, respectively. The 6 months, 9 months and 12 months plan MRP comes to around Rs 4,199, Rs 5,998 and Rs 6,999, respectively.

Request GTPL Fiber Connection Online

GTPL Fiber also offers 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed plans. Customers can order new service online by filling out the CAF application: select the plan and duration, fill in the KYC details, upload documents, make payment and subscribe for GTPL Fiber connection. Generally, the long terms plans provide customers with the best pricing. It is suggested to try any broadband service with a minimum duration plan first and then opt for long-term service if you are opting for a new connection.

No Hidden Costs

GTPL Fiber claims No Hidden costs on the connection. This means there are no charges on Router/ONT, installation and security deposits. In addition, customers can enjoy unlimited data on all the plans and avail EMI option.

Genie+ OTT Subscription

In addition to internet services, GTPL Fiber also offers digital cable TV services, which include a range of channels and packages to suit different customer preferences. Furthermore, GTPL recently introduced GTPL Genie+, an OTT apps aggregation product, which offers a subscription to a wide choice of OTT applications. These packs will be available in one month, three months, six months and annual subscriptions. GTPL Genie+ will provide access to up to 15-plus leading apps. In addition, GTPL also offers 100% guaranteed cash back on availing Genie+.

GTPL Fiber is also available on WhatsApp for customer interaction. In addition, GTPL Fiber also offers the My GTPL app, available on both Android and iOS.