Seven OTT Releases to Watch on This Final Sunday of October

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

This weekend's OTT releases offer a variety of genres, from horror to action to comedy to animation. Some of the highlights include a Tamil drama about a young child's journey to find his mother, a horror drama about a woman and more. OTT releases

Highlights

  • Koozhangal: A Tamil drama about a young child's journey to find his mother.
  • Consecration: A horror drama about a woman who uncovers a dark secret at a remote Scottish convent.
  • Peddha Kapu: A Telugu action drama about the rise of a young commanding officer in a society dominated by caste, creed, and politics.

Follow Us

Seven OTT Releases to Watch on This Final Sunday of October
The Sunday has arrived after much anticipation, which means it's time to catch up on some OTT content. The last weekend of October is jam-packed with fantastic OTT releases, ranging from scary horror films to comedies and animated dramas. This weekend's gloomy winter weather calls for a movie night, if not a movie marathon. Grab some popcorn and let's get started!

Also Read: Top-Rated Telugu Web Series on IMDb to Binge-Watch This Weekend




Here is a list of fresh OTT releases that you should be excited about today:

Koozhangal

"Koozhangal" is a Tamil drama directed by Vinothraj PS, featuring Chella Pandi and Karuththadaiyaan. In the film, a young child sets off on a journey with his abusive and alcoholic father in search of his mother, who has fled family strife. Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of raw emotions and difficult conditions, providing a gripping story of family and survival.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Consecration

Christopher Smith's horror drama, "Consecration," starring Jena Malone, Danny Huston, and other actors, explores a terrifying secret. Grace's adventure begins with her priest brother's apparent suicide, leading her to a remote Scottish convent where he died. She unravels a horrific story of murder, sacrilege, and a highly unpleasant revelation about her own identity, fueled by cynicism against the Church's explanation.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Peddha Kapu

"Peddha Kapu" is a Telugu action drama written and directed by Srikanth Addala, starring debutante Virat Karrna as the main character. The film depicts the rise of a young commanding officer in a society dominated by caste, creed, and politics.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: 7 New Web Series Available on OTT in the Last Week of October

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

This is a 43-minute Marvel Cinematic Universe animated film in which the world's favorite superheroes are shown in a new LEGO avatar. When both heroes and villains begin to vanish unexpectedly, the Avengers rush to their aid.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club

"Yellow Door" is a Korean sociocultural docufilm directed by Lee Hyukrae and starring Choi Jong-tae, Bong Joon Ho, Lim Hoon-a, Lee Dong-hoon, and others. Members of the Yellow Door Film Club appear in the documentary. This video depicts how they recollect their forgotten friendship and sink into nostalgia when they discover Bong Jo Hoon's undiscovered masterpiece.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sister Death

"Sister Death" is a terrifying horror-thriller and a sequel to "Veronica," which was hailed as the scariest horror film of all time. The story follows the origins of Sister Narcisa, the nun who terrified the audience in "Veronica."

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read: Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents: The Confession

This Spanish suspense drama, starring Allan Souza Lima, Carla Diaz, Barbara Colen, and others, is inspired by Brazil's most horrifying crime. The plot revolves around the murder of the Richthofens by their daughter, Suzane. It delves into the past and how Suzane's boyfriend assisted her in carrying out the crime.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Pata nahi ye Vo5G/ViNR kab tak aayega.

Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G…

Suman Dutta :

Agreed.

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

DGupta :

Key Question: Does this upgraded airfiber router use mmwave 5G bands? Both Jio and Airtel have a ton of spare…

First Look at Upgraded Airtel Xstream AirFiber from IMC 2023

Faraz :

*Unlimited 5G for 84 days in 449 vs 799 per month.

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

Faraz :

I mean until 5G is unlimited at 4G price, hardly anyone. With just 449 you get unlimited 5G upto 500…

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments