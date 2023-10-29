Seven OTT Releases to Watch on This Final Sunday of October



The Sunday has arrived after much anticipation, which means it's time to catch up on some OTT content. The last weekend of October is jam-packed with fantastic OTT releases, ranging from scary horror films to comedies and animated dramas. This weekend's gloomy winter weather calls for a movie night, if not a movie marathon. Grab some popcorn and let's get started!

Also Read: Top-Rated Telugu Web Series on IMDb to Binge-Watch This Weekend









Here is a list of fresh OTT releases that you should be excited about today:

Koozhangal

"Koozhangal" is a Tamil drama directed by Vinothraj PS, featuring Chella Pandi and Karuththadaiyaan. In the film, a young child sets off on a journey with his abusive and alcoholic father in search of his mother, who has fled family strife. Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of raw emotions and difficult conditions, providing a gripping story of family and survival.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Consecration

Christopher Smith's horror drama, "Consecration," starring Jena Malone, Danny Huston, and other actors, explores a terrifying secret. Grace's adventure begins with her priest brother's apparent suicide, leading her to a remote Scottish convent where he died. She unravels a horrific story of murder, sacrilege, and a highly unpleasant revelation about her own identity, fueled by cynicism against the Church's explanation.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Peddha Kapu

"Peddha Kapu" is a Telugu action drama written and directed by Srikanth Addala, starring debutante Virat Karrna as the main character. The film depicts the rise of a young commanding officer in a society dominated by caste, creed, and politics.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: 7 New Web Series Available on OTT in the Last Week of October

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

This is a 43-minute Marvel Cinematic Universe animated film in which the world's favorite superheroes are shown in a new LEGO avatar. When both heroes and villains begin to vanish unexpectedly, the Avengers rush to their aid.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club

"Yellow Door" is a Korean sociocultural docufilm directed by Lee Hyukrae and starring Choi Jong-tae, Bong Joon Ho, Lim Hoon-a, Lee Dong-hoon, and others. Members of the Yellow Door Film Club appear in the documentary. This video depicts how they recollect their forgotten friendship and sink into nostalgia when they discover Bong Jo Hoon's undiscovered masterpiece.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sister Death

"Sister Death" is a terrifying horror-thriller and a sequel to "Veronica," which was hailed as the scariest horror film of all time. The story follows the origins of Sister Narcisa, the nun who terrified the audience in "Veronica."

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read: Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents: The Confession

This Spanish suspense drama, starring Allan Souza Lima, Carla Diaz, Barbara Colen, and others, is inspired by Brazil's most horrifying crime. The plot revolves around the murder of the Richthofens by their daughter, Suzane. It delves into the past and how Suzane's boyfriend assisted her in carrying out the crime.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video