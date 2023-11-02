Pulsant to Expand Manchester Data Centre With GBP 4.5 Million Investment

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Pulsant is investing GBP 4.5 million in its Manchester data centre to expand its PlatformEDGE and deliver additional IT capacity, while also upgrading connectivity and cooling and trialling sustainable initiatives.

Highlights

  • Pulsant invests GBP 4.5 million in expanding its Manchester Data Centre.
  • The expansion project includes Data Hall 4, increasing the facility's size by 30 percent.
  • Pulsant is committed to becoming Net Zero by 2050.

Follow Us

Pulsant to Expand Manchester Data Centre With GBP 4.5 Million Investment
UK data center and edge infrastructure provider, Pulsant, has announced a GBP 4.5 million additional investment in its Manchester Data Centre to expand PlatformEDGE in the North West. This expansion will deliver 300 kW of additional IT capacity, along with upgrades to connectivity and cooling.

Also Read: Telkom Indonesia Opens Sixth NeuCentrIX Data Center in Banda Aceh




Data Centre Expansion

Scheduled for completion in December 2023, Data Hall 4 will expand the facility by 320 square meters (sqm), representing a 30 percent increase, Pulsant said. The data center, located near Manchester city center, is positioned to bolster business growth across the North West and beyond by offering high bandwidth and low latency connectivity through Pulsant's national network and a network of connectivity partners.

Pulsant commented, "For regional businesses to thrive, they need access to a high bandwidth, low latency interconnection network. This investment in Manchester extends our commitment to support the growing technology demand for regional data centre access and colocation services across the North West."

Also Read: Infinaxis Breaks Ground on Its First Data Centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

Net Zero Goals

Pulsant says it remains committed to achieving sustainable business operations with the goal of becoming Net Zero by 2050. In Manchester, the measures include trialling non-palm oil-derived HVO biofuel to replace fossil diesel in its standby power generators and a commitment to phasing out the use of FM200 fire suppressant gas by 2030.

Also Read: Neos Networks Expands UK Network With Two New Data Centres

Manchester Data Centre

According to the company's website, the Manchester Data Centre is powered by 100 percent renewable energy and is located at 1-2 Ball Green on Cobra Court, Trafford Park. The carrier-neutral facility currently offers 1.1 MW across three data halls.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Faruk Kadir :

Dear TT, When we are going to get jio Airfibre review? I'm using one its not suitable for gaming. Ping…

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual…

Iambic Potato :

I have been using Vi since February of this year. Overall, Wi-Fi Calling has been pretty much flawless for me,…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Faraz :

31% ... Still one-third 2G customers. I mean many of them who Airtel is considering data consumers may not be…

Bharti Airtel Reports Q2 Net Profit of Rs 1,341 Crore;…

Faraz :

Wow it is available in Bihar, W.B & Kolkata. Will have to try it out. Can someone share their experience…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments