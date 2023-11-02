Pulsant to Expand Manchester Data Centre With GBP 4.5 Million Investment



UK data center and edge infrastructure provider, Pulsant, has announced a GBP 4.5 million additional investment in its Manchester Data Centre to expand PlatformEDGE in the North West. This expansion will deliver 300 kW of additional IT capacity, along with upgrades to connectivity and cooling.

Also Read: Telkom Indonesia Opens Sixth NeuCentrIX Data Center in Banda Aceh









Data Centre Expansion

Scheduled for completion in December 2023, Data Hall 4 will expand the facility by 320 square meters (sqm), representing a 30 percent increase, Pulsant said. The data center, located near Manchester city center, is positioned to bolster business growth across the North West and beyond by offering high bandwidth and low latency connectivity through Pulsant's national network and a network of connectivity partners.

Pulsant commented, "For regional businesses to thrive, they need access to a high bandwidth, low latency interconnection network. This investment in Manchester extends our commitment to support the growing technology demand for regional data centre access and colocation services across the North West."

Also Read: Infinaxis Breaks Ground on Its First Data Centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

Net Zero Goals

Pulsant says it remains committed to achieving sustainable business operations with the goal of becoming Net Zero by 2050. In Manchester, the measures include trialling non-palm oil-derived HVO biofuel to replace fossil diesel in its standby power generators and a commitment to phasing out the use of FM200 fire suppressant gas by 2030.

Also Read: Neos Networks Expands UK Network With Two New Data Centres

Manchester Data Centre

According to the company's website, the Manchester Data Centre is powered by 100 percent renewable energy and is located at 1-2 Ball Green on Cobra Court, Trafford Park. The carrier-neutral facility currently offers 1.1 MW across three data halls.