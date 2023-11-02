Mcarbon Launches Enterprise Video Calling Platform, Spark

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Mcarbon has launched Spark, an enterprise video calling platform designed to allow businesses to connect and engage with their customers in their native environment.

Highlights

  • The platform is integrable through SDK for web and Android.
  • Pilot launches with BFSI and ECommerce customers underway.
  • Spark is white-labeled, allowing businesses to customise it to match their branding and design requirements.

Telecom technology solutions and CPaaS provider Mcarbon has announced the launch of its Enterprise Video Calling Platform, Spark. The company says the platform, built in-house, is designed to allow enterprises to connect and engage with their customers in their native environment, through custom integration with enterprise back-end systems including CRM or marketing automation engine.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Airtel IQ Reach, A Self-Serve Marketing Platform




Spark Platform Features

According to Mcarbon, Spark platform offers a wide range of features to enhance user experience. These include one-to-one, one-to-many, and group video chat options, ensuring versatile communication. Users can enjoy high-quality video with minimal data consumption. The platform allows seamless screen and content sharing, fostering collaboration among participants. Users can add more participants during an ongoing video chat, making it flexible for group discussions.

Spark supports various video session types, including video and voice, voice-only, or a mix of both. Detailed performance reporting and data analytics provide valuable insights through the dashboard. The platform is easily integrable via SDK for web and Android.

Customization and Adaptability

Further, users can also record and transcribe their sessions, facilitating easy reference. Integration with messaging during live sessions adds an extra layer of communication. Lastly, the company said the platform is white-labeled, allowing businesses to customise it to match their branding and design requirements.

Amit Dey, MD of Mcarbon, announced the launch and stated, "There has been fast transition from voice call to video call in our normal day to day life. Similar trend is visible across businesses as well, especially on some specific use cases. Spark is developed to fulfill that need or trend."

Also Read: Zoom Secures PAN-India Telecom License to Offer Telephone Services to Enterprise Customers

"What separates Spark from likes of Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Team, GoToMeeting or Webex is Spark's ability to adapt to not only enterprise specific needs, but skin and look 'n' feel as well. That adds a new dimension." Amit Dey further added.

Pilot Launches

Mcarbon says currently it is finalising pilot launches with two customers in the BFSI and E-Commerce segments.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

