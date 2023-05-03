Zoom Secures PAN-India Telecom License to Offer Telephone Services to Enterprise Customers

Zoom Video Communications (ZVC), the US-based web conference company, has obtained a pan-India telecom license that will enable it to offer telephone services to its enterprise customers. Zoom has been providing voice and video conference services through its website and app. The new license will allow the company to offer its cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) service, 'Zoom Phone' to multinational corporations (MNCs) and businesses operating in India, said a PTI report. With PBX, Zoom will work as a local telephone exchange for enterprises and will help them manage conference call services.

"This important milestone underscores our continued focus in India, a strategic growth market for Zoom, and our commitment to bringing new and innovative collaboration solutions to India users," said ZVC General Manager and Head, India and SAARC Region, Sameer Raje.

The company already partners with international telecommunication providers and offers phone numbers and calling plans in 47 countries and territories bundled with cloud PBX service. Zoom Phone has seen remarkable growth, growing more than 100% year-on-year globally in the fiscal year 2023, surpassing 5.5 million seats in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, according to the company's statement.

"With Zoom Phone, India businesses and MNCs can support flexible work environments, foster greater collaboration among employees and elevate the customer experience," said Raje.