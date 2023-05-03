TRAI Releases Consultation on Definition of International Traffic

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released a consultation paper on defining International Traffic after the Department of Telecommunications requested TRAI to provide its recommendations on the definition of international and domestic SMS. TRAI noted that the term 'international traffic' has not been defined in the Unified License Agreement.

Highlights

  • TRAI releases consultation paper on the definition of international traffic.
  • Domestic traffic is defined in the Unified License, but international traffic is not.
  • TRAI proposes defining international traffic instead of international SMS.

Follow Us

TRAI Releases Consultation on Definition of International Traffic

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on the Definition of International Traffic on Tuesday, seeking recommendations from stakeholders on the matter.

DoT requested TRAI's Recommendations

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requested the TRAI's recommendations on the definition of International SMS and Domestic SMS through a reference dated August 30, 2022, under Section 11(1)(a) of TRAI Act, 1997 (as amended).

Also Read: TRAI Releases Recommendations on Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector

Telecommunication traffic

According to the Regulatory, Telecommunication traffic, which refers to the load carried on a telecommunication network, includes voice calls, SMS, and other types of traffic. Telecommunication traffic can be domestic traffic, which comprises traffic within the country, and international traffic. In the Indian context, intra-circle traffic and inter-circle traffic, as defined in the Unified License, make up domestic traffic.

TRAI intends to Define Term 'Domestic Traffic'

While intra-circle and inter-circle traffic are the only two components of domestic traffic, the term 'domestic traffic' has been defined implicitly in the Unified License. However, the term 'international traffic' has not been defined in the Unified License, and 'international SMS' is a type of 'international traffic.' Therefore, the TRAI intends to define the term 'international traffic' instead of defining international SMS in the Unified License Agreement.

Also Read: TRAI to Direct Telecom Operators to Report 5G Users Separately: Report

Consultation Paper on Definition

The TRAI has placed a Consultation Paper on the Definition of International Traffic on its website, seeking inputs from stakeholders. The paper aims to gather opinions on the definition of international traffic and seeks to ensure that the term is appropriately defined to avoid any ambiguities.

This move is expected to bring more clarity and transparency to the definition of international traffic in the Indian telecommunication sector. The stakeholders have been requested to provide their comments by May 30, 2023, and counter comments by June 13, 2023.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments