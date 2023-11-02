Ziply Fiber Claims America’s Fastest Internet With 50 Gbps Service Launch

Ziply Fiber has launched America's fastest internet, a 50 Gbps symmetrical fiber service, now available in four states.

Highlights

  • Ziply Fiber's 50 Gbps symmetrical fiber service is now available to nearly one million homes.
  • Service is built on 100 percent fiber, multi-hundred gig network.
  • New service plan costs USD 900 per month, with one-time USD 600 installation fee.

Ziply Fiber has introduced what it claims to be America's fastest internet - a 50 Gbps symmetrical fiber service. The ISP says the service is now available for installation in single-family homes across the company's nearly one million fiber-enabled addresses throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

Also Read: Ziply Fiber Continues Rapid Fiber Expansion; To Acquire Ptera




America's Fastest Internet

"Customers care about two things when it comes to their Internet - great speed and a reliable service for all they do online from home," said Ziply Fiber. "Whether they choose our new 50 Gig service tier or any other fiber plan, customers can feel confident they're on the best and fastest network available, regardless of speed tier they choose. The future is fiber, and for folks in the Northwest, that is Ziply Fiber."

Expanding Fiber Network

Ziply Fiber noted that it was one of the first ISPs in the nation to deliver 5 Gbps service at scale in 2022. It then became the fastest residential ISP in the Northwest with the introduction of symmetrical 10 Gbps fiber service in 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk in April.

The company emphasises that all speed tiers are built on its 100 percent fiber, multi-hundred Gig network, which is managed around the clock to ensure no peak-time slowdowns, lag, or buffering, which can occur on other providers' networks.

Also Read: Ziply Fiber Launches 10 Gbps Internet; Becomes Fastest ISP in the Northwest

Ziply Fiber 50 Gbps Service Plan

The new 50 Gbps service plan costs USD 900 per month, with a one-time USD 600 installation fee. It includes both Static IPv6 and IPv4 addresses. Ziply noted that 50 Gbps customers are required to provide their own router/switch and any additional in-home hardware or wiring for this service tier.

