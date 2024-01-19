Vocus to Roll Out 1.6 Tbps Technology on Long-Haul and Metro Links With Ciena



Australian operator Vocus has announced its plans to deploy Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) 1.6 Tbps coherent technology across its long-haul and metro links. This move is aimed at addressing increasing bandwidth demands and reducing energy consumption across its network. The implementation of this coherent optic solution is expected to enable Vocus to achieve greater cost-effectiveness and reliability.

"We are delighted to be the first network operator to announce plans to adopt this exciting technology after partnering with Ciena to power our links across Australia – from Brisbane to Perth, via Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide. We are at a significant stage in the cloud and artificial intelligence era and WL6e will provide the capacity required for Vocus to meet the needs of new and existing customers looking to thrive in this transformative period," said Vocus.

Optimised for high-capacity transport, Ciena's WL6e will support up to 1.6 Tbps single-carrier wavelengths for metro Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) deployments and 800 Gbps to 1.2 Tbps over the longest links. WL6e will also enable Vocus to enhance energy efficiency by reducing the amount of equipment and space needed.

Commenting on the development, Ciena said, "With the additional network capacity enabled by WL6e, Vocus will solidify its position as a leading carrier providing reliable and cost-effective connectivity across Australia and New Zealand."

This upgrade aims to improve network power efficiency and boost capacity to support cloud and AI demands, said the joint statement. Vocus Group, a fiber and network solutions provider, owns and operates a 25,000 km fiber network purpose-built and managed for business and government.