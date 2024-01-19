Elisa Estonia Outlines Base Stations Equipped With AI-Based Energy Management in 2023



Estonian operator Elisa said it equipped nearly 100 base stations with new lithium batteries integrated with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based energy management system in 2023. This system enables the base stations to disconnect from the power grid at appropriate moments and use renewable and affordable energy from batteries to operate.

Similarly, many base stations were supplemented with lead batteries, which, like lithium batteries, help ensure the operation of mobile communication masts even during power outages, according to the official release.

Smart Energy Management

"Elisa's goal in the next ten years is to equip all cell towers with 100 percent local renewable energy solutions and thereby reduce the company's footprint. New and durable battery technology, AI tools, and solar power plants built at the base station are important steps on this journey," said Elisa Estonia.

"Batteries and solar panels not only make the network greener but also more reliable, allowing the base stations to work for 3-6 hours even if, for example, the operation of the electrical network is disrupted due to storm winds."

Longevity and Efficiency

Elisa Estonia also noted that during 2023, battery blocks with a capacity of 5-20 kWh were installed at the base stations, depending on the needs of the specific location, which is controlled by an AI-based system. Elisa expects that with reasonable use, lithium batteries have a life expectancy of at least 12 years, while lead batteries have a life expectancy of up to 7 years.

Future Expansion Plans

In 2024, Elisa plans to install batteries at a number of base stations, with the first ready-to-install batteries already in stock.

"We will continue to invest in the creation of a future-proof, more reliable, and cleaner communication network. By linking together smart digital solutions and future-proof technologies, it is possible to significantly improve the reliability of the network even in the most difficult conditions, while ensuring that the network is always kept in operation, taking into account all sustainability principles," Elisa added.

Elisa Estonia said its sustainability goal is to promote energy efficiency and the use of green energy, reduce carbon emissions, and use available resources in the most sustainable way possible.