Zayo Achieves 800 Gbps on Live Network Trial Over Single Wavelength



Zayo announced the successful completion of a live field trial demonstrating a North American transmission record of 800 Gbps over a single wavelength from LA to El Paso on a 1866 km link with Nokia using Photonic Service Engine super-coherent optics (PSE-6s). Additionally, the companies also achieved a 1 Tbps transmission on Zayo's LA to Phoenix route over 1004 km.

Zayo's 400G Network

Zayo currently provides a 400G network in North America with over 250 points of presence (PoPs), covering the most in-demand centers. The company said it continues to invest in its optical network to support the transport of new 400GE and 800GE services, and this trial performance demonstrates its ability.

Ongoing Investment

Zayo said, "We continuously invest in our cutting-edge infrastructure to ensure a future-ready network. The infrastructure projects we have, and continue to complete to advance connectivity between key cities, involve the deployment of new 800G and higher-speed routes. Nokia's PSE-6s coherent technology allows Zayo to offer ever-increasing commercial Wavelength speeds, including enabling our industry-first Waves on Demand offering. So when customers demand innovative, higher-bandwidth solutions, the capacity is there for them."

The official release noted that the 800 Gbps transmission represents a tripling in reach over current 7nm solutions and sets a new North American distance record over a live network.

Additionally, the 1 Tbps transmission between LA and Phoenix over 150GHz WDM channels shows the ability to reach even higher capacity per wavelength on high-traffic routes.