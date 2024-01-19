Zayo Achieves 800 Gbps on Live Network Trial Over Single Wavelength

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The company said it continues to invest in its optical network to support the transport of new 400GE and 800GE services, and this trial performance demonstrates its ability.

Highlights

  • Zayo sets North American records with 800 Gbps and 1 Tbps transmissions.
  • Robust 400G network covers over 250 points of presence in high-demand areas.
  • Ongoing investments focus on supporting new 400GE and 800GE services.

Follow Us

Zayo Achieves 800 Gbps on Live Network Trial Over Single Wavelength
Zayo announced the successful completion of a live field trial demonstrating a North American transmission record of 800 Gbps over a single wavelength from LA to El Paso on a 1866 km link with Nokia using Photonic Service Engine super-coherent optics (PSE-6s). Additionally, the companies also achieved a 1 Tbps transmission on Zayo's LA to Phoenix route over 1004 km.

Also Read: Zayo Announces Network Enhancements and Industry-First On-Demand Connectivity Service




Zayo's 400G Network

Zayo currently provides a 400G network in North America with over 250 points of presence (PoPs), covering the most in-demand centers. The company said it continues to invest in its optical network to support the transport of new 400GE and 800GE services, and this trial performance demonstrates its ability.

Ongoing Investment

Zayo said, "We continuously invest in our cutting-edge infrastructure to ensure a future-ready network. The infrastructure projects we have, and continue to complete to advance connectivity between key cities, involve the deployment of new 800G and higher-speed routes. Nokia's PSE-6s coherent technology allows Zayo to offer ever-increasing commercial Wavelength speeds, including enabling our industry-first Waves on Demand offering. So when customers demand innovative, higher-bandwidth solutions, the capacity is there for them."

Also Read: Zayo Group Upgrades its European Network to 400G

The official release noted that the 800 Gbps transmission represents a tripling in reach over current 7nm solutions and sets a new North American distance record over a live network.

Additionally, the 1 Tbps transmission between LA and Phoenix over 150GHz WDM channels shows the ability to reach even higher capacity per wavelength on high-traffic routes.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit :

I'm getting VI 4G faster then airtel 5G. Jio and airtel 4g/5g is very bad indoor coverage in my area.…

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Rupesh :

So it tells, when you are countered with facts, you lose sanity? Educated people counter with facts not just lame…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

PARAG SHAH :

Your response shows your education, knowledge, mathematics and perception of great stature... Keep it up.

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

rahul_yadav :

Air Fiber is ideal where traditional wired fiber is unavailable or ISP service is poor. Though wired fiber is generally…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

rahul_yadav :

Jio is already implement this they are Not giving Jio Air Fiber convection where is Jio Fiber (Wired) is available.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments