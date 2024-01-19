Sasken Brings LTE Based Satellite Equipment for Critical Communications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Explaining the solution, the company said that one of its standout features is the integration of a Tracking Antenna unit. With a modernised, resource-efficient, and extensible platform, the MSE provides long-term support for telecommunication services.

Highlights

  • On Thursday, Sasken Technologies Limited, an Indian multinational tech company, announced the Mobile Satellite Equipment (MSE).
  • It is the world's first LTE-based satellite product.
  • The company said that its solution will enable mission-critical communications during natural disasters such as Tsunamis.

On Thursday, Sasken Technologies Limited, an Indian multinational tech company, announced the Mobile Satellite Equipment (MSE). It is the world's first LTE-based satellite product. The company said that its solution will enable mission-critical communications during natural disasters such as Tsunamis. But it can, of course, be used for normal operations as well. Enterprises, govt or telcos can take the help of the solution to offer a variety of services such as emergency calls, data service, fax, messaging, and more.




From the ground up, Sasken has designed, developed, and deployed the MSE hardware and software. This solution brings standard 3GPP services over the satellite infrastructure, transforming the legacy satellite network infrastructure into a standard and interoperable telecom network. The satellite telecom operators will get new opportunities for market growth, said Sasken in a release.

Read More - SpaceX Deploys First Six Direct to Cell Capability Satellites for Starlink

Explaining the solution, the company said that one of its standout features is the integration of a Tracking Antenna unit. With a modernised, resource-efficient, and extensible platform, the MSE provides long-term support for telecommunication services.

"I am proud to lead a team that has architected the product from concept and design to commercialization of this complex satellite system for high-speed critical communication. The team realized the design to make this product sustainable for long-term use in the field which will impact the lives of millions by enabling public-safety satellite communication," said Rajiv C Mody, Chairman and Managing Director of Sasken Technologies Limited.

Read More - Starlink Quietly Brings a New Terminal, But it is Not for Everyone

"This pioneering technology ensures uninterrupted and reliable connectivity even in remote or challenging terrain, and more importantly when other modes of communication fail during natural disasters and calamities," said Abhijt Kabra, CEO of Sasken Technologies Limited.

The announcement of this solution from the company boosted the stock at the Indian exchanges. On Jan 18, the date of the announcement, the stock closed 7.15% higher (compared to the previous day) at Rs 1,516.15.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

