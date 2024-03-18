GlobalConnect Completes Nordic Super Fiber Cable Project

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Super Fiber Cable Links Northern Sweden to Berlin, Boosting Digital Connectivity.

Highlights

  • GlobalConnect achieves milestone with 2,600 km super fiber cable linking Northern Sweden to Berlin.
  • Overcame challenges like WW2 bomb clearance and Baltic Sea trenching.
  • Cable boosts digital connectivity, supporting future digitalization and attracting tech investments.

Follow Us

GlobalConnect Completes Nordic Super Fiber Cable Project
Digital infrastructure provider GlobalConnect has finalised the construction of its 2,600 km super fibre cable, capable of transporting all data in the Nordics. The project is valued at 1 billion SEK and will serve as a key infrastructure route between the Nordics and mainland Europe.

GlobalConnect's Super Fiber Cable

The cable now connects Northern Sweden to Berlin, spanning three countries, marking the largest Nordic digital infrastructure initiative in a decade. With the cable constructed, GlobalConnect's fiber network now spans over 200,000 km across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Finland.




Also Read: Ciena Upgrades SEA-ME-WE 4 Submarine Cable to 122 Tbps

"This cable will play a vital role in future-proofing and strengthening the digital infrastructure in Northern Europe. It provides increased robustness with diverse options to route traffic, resulting in improved national security in our region," said GlobalConnect.

'The improved digital infrastructure is also a key factor in attracting global tech companies, as the Nordics are currently a global hotspot for tech investments, with approximately half of all data center investments in Europe expected to go to the Nordics in the coming years."

GlobalConnect said the fiber cable runs from Sweden to Denmark and from Denmark to Germany, including 700 km of subsea cables with the island of Bornholm acting as the digital gateway between the Nordics and Europe.

Strengthening Digital Infrastructure

The construction of the super cable has taken several years and includes heavy trenching in the northern parts of Sweden, facing the harsh winter storms of the Baltic Sea, trenching the seabed with a submarine, and using massive drills to create landing points on several beachheads.

To make room for the landing site in Germany, more than 200 bombs from WW2 had to be removed from the Baltic Sea, and 1,300 sq km was scanned for potential archaeological findings, GlobalConnect added.

"This project is a massive achievement and a key enabler for future digitalization. There is an ever-increasing demand for fiber in the Nordics. Most of the digital infrastructure between Sweden and Germany is 20 years old, and the few existing cables have a limited number of fibers available for new demand," GlobalConnect stated.

Also Read: Sparkle Secures Right to Use Algar’s Fiber Optic Asset on Monet System

Reportedly, the cable will bring a capacity upgrade critical to meeting the current and future capacity demand generated by AI while strengthening the digital connections between Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and Europe.

The cable consists of 96 fiber pairs and has the capacity to transport all data in the Nordics, equivalent to 3,052 Tbps.

The cable between Bornholm and Sassnitz has now been merged on the seabed, and tests will be conducted before the cables’ full capacity is put into use in Q1 of 2024.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Exactly.. Even if they put limit, it should have been like 80 or 100 Mbps. Like for Jio it's around…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's capped/empty network. It's of no use. With 3CA on, you are getting just 40-50Mbps, it makes no sense.

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

shivraj roy :

Vi's network is really good in Mumbai as of 16th March 2024

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments