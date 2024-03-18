XL Axiata Completes Network Upgrades, Activates 5G in Central Java, Indonesia



Indonesian telco XL Axiata has completed a five-year project with Nokia to modernise its network across Central Java. XL Axiata said that around 4,400 of its existing sites in Central Java have been modernised by replacing the existing network and adding new sites. The telco used Nokia equipment to activate 5G in four cities in the Central Java Province: Semarang, Yogyakarta, Surakarta, and Pekalongan last year. XL Axiata said its subscribers in the region are now able to enjoy improved network coverage and performance.

Network Modernisation Project

XL Axiata, which has over 57 million subscribers, said it used Nokia's Airscale Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) and Network Performance Improvement (NPI) program to modernize the network and improve capacity for the upgrades.

XL Axiata Indonesia said, "We are thrilled by the timely and seamless execution of the project. The modernised network is enabling us to delight our customers by providing best-in-class coverage and network performance."

Activation in Central Java

The telco said it has invested to build 5G coverage in four cities in Central Java. This 5G infrastructure will be used by 5G application developers as a test bed and later to deploy their 5G applications.

Future 5G Development Initiatives

Furthermore, the telco revealed that it has signed an MoU with Nokia for a Co-Development Program on 5G Cloud RAN to prepare XL for the future of various 5G deployments.