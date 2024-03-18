XL Axiata Completes Network Upgrades, Activates 5G in Central Java, Indonesia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

XL Axiata, in partnership with Nokia, completes network upgrade across Central Java, Indonesia, enhancing connectivity and introducing 5G technology to four key cities.

Highlights

  • 5G technology is activated in Semarang, Yogyakarta, Surakarta, and Pekalongan, offering improved connectivity.
  • Subscribers in the region experience enhanced network coverage and performance.
  • An MoU with Nokia outlines plans for further 5G Cloud RAN development.

Follow Us

XL Axiata Completes Network Upgrades, Activates 5G in Central Java, Indonesia
Indonesian telco XL Axiata has completed a five-year project with Nokia to modernise its network across Central Java. XL Axiata said that around 4,400 of its existing sites in Central Java have been modernised by replacing the existing network and adding new sites. The telco used Nokia equipment to activate 5G in four cities in the Central Java Province: Semarang, Yogyakarta, Surakarta, and Pekalongan last year. XL Axiata said its subscribers in the region are now able to enjoy improved network coverage and performance.

Also Read: XL Axiata Drives 4G Network Expansion in East Nusa Tenggara




Network Modernisation Project

XL Axiata, which has over 57 million subscribers, said it used Nokia's Airscale Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) and Network Performance Improvement (NPI) program to modernize the network and improve capacity for the upgrades.

XL Axiata Indonesia said, "We are thrilled by the timely and seamless execution of the project. The modernised network is enabling us to delight our customers by providing best-in-class coverage and network performance."

Activation in Central Java

The telco said it has invested to build 5G coverage in four cities in Central Java. This 5G infrastructure will be used by 5G application developers as a test bed and later to deploy their 5G applications.

Also Read: XL Axiata Expands Fiber to 63 Cities, Introduces FTTR Technology

Future 5G Development Initiatives

Furthermore, the telco revealed that it has signed an MoU with Nokia for a Co-Development Program on 5G Cloud RAN to prepare XL for the future of various 5G deployments.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Exactly.. Even if they put limit, it should have been like 80 or 100 Mbps. Like for Jio it's around…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's capped/empty network. It's of no use. With 3CA on, you are getting just 40-50Mbps, it makes no sense.

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

shivraj roy :

Vi's network is really good in Mumbai as of 16th March 2024

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments