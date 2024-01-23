Google Announces Plans to Build Central Pacific Subsea Cables Bulikula and Halaihai

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Google announces the Central Pacific Connect initiative, introducing intra-Pacific cables Bulikula and Halaihai to boost digital connectivity in collaboration with ATH, APTelecom, and Telstra.

Highlights

  • Central Pacific Connect builds on the success of the South Pacific Connect initiative.
  • Bulikula and Halaihai cables join Guam's existing subsea portfolio, promoting digital integration.
  • Telstra's extensive carrier subsea cable network in APAC supports the initiative.

Follow Us

Google Announces Plans to Build Central Pacific Subsea Cables Bulikula and Halaihai
Google has announced plans for the Central Pacific Connect initiative, which will deliver two new intra-Pacific cables, Bulikula and Halaihai, in collaboration with Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), APTelecom, and Telstra to enhance digital connectivity in the central Pacific.

Also Read: Google Unveils Nuvem: Transatlantic Cable Linking Portugal, Bermuda, and US




Resilience and Reliability

Building on the South Pacific Connect initiative announced in October, the Central Pacific Connect initiative will establish a ring between Guam, French Polynesia, and Fiji. This ring will include pre-positioned branching units that will enable other countries and territories of Oceania to take advantage of the reliability and resilience resulting from the initiative.

Economic Transformation

Google stated that once operational, the cables, Bulikula and Halaihai, will integrate with Guam's existing subsea cable portfolio, which includes Apricot, Echo, and Taiwan-Philippines-US. Reportedly, the Bulikula and Halaihai subsea cables will underpin the digital interconnectedness of the Pacific Peoples and pave the way for economic transformation through enhanced digital connectivity.

Telstra mentioned that over several decades, it has established the largest carrier subsea cable network in APAC. According to Amalgamated Telecom, this core infrastructure investment in the ring and branching units will enable fundamental changes to internet access for operators in the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Samoa, and Vanuatu. Additionally, it will allow them to offer trunk access to all Pacific Islands.

Also Read: Orange Deploys Infinera’s ICE6 Solution on AMITIE Subsea Cable

Humboldt Cable Route

In early January 2024, Google also announced Humboldt, the first cable route between South America and the Asia-Pacific region in collaboration with Desarrollo Pais of Chile and the Office of Posts and Telecommunications of French Polynesia (OPT). This subsea cable route links Chile, French Polynesia, and Australia.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Girish Gowda :

First Airtel should worry about themselves because VI has a bigger and better network than Airtel.

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Aarav :

I'm not running away from truth. Out of 7,000 invitations, about 3000 are for VIPs. Invitations have also been sent…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rupesh :

Running away from truth and reality won't help anybody. From sometime bringing out truth has become a big NO in…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Aarav :

Read the penultimate paragraph again. It's been done to cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees who would visit…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments