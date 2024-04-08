Melita Acquires Crout to Boost IoT Offerings

Established in 2013, Crout provides its expertise in simplifying, deploying, and managing connected devices for businesses.

Highlights

  • Crout's customers gain access to Melita's suite of IoT offerings, including roaming and advanced management tools.
  • Melita emphasises the strategic importance of the acquisition and highlights benefits for Crout's connectivity customers.
  • Melita remains committed to sustainability efforts, achieving carbon neutrality and aligning with global goals.

Melita, a Maltese multi-play carrier, has acquired Germany-based IoT connectivity and technical consultancy, Crout, at an undisclosed sum. In an official release, Melita said the acquisition is part of its efforts to enhance its IoT offerings. Through this acquisition, Crout's customer base will have access to melita.io's suite of offerings, including roaming and an advanced IoT management platform.

Benefits for Customers

Moreover, customers in Germany stand to benefit from Melita's LoRaWAN-based network, which expands IoT application capabilities, the company said.

Established in 2013, Crout provides its expertise in simplifying, deploying, and managing connected devices for businesses. Crout expressed optimism about the acquisition, seeing opportunities to leverage Melita's resources for further service enhancement.

Melita emphasised the strategic value of the acquisition, noting, "The expanded capabilities and solutions it brings to Melita's IoT business." The company also underscored the benefits for Crout's connectivity customers, such as improved international coverage and enhanced connectivity options.

Sustainability Commitment

Melita is an active member of industry organisations, including GSMA and the LoRa Alliance. "In 2022, Melita achieved carbon neutrality and remains committed to sustainability efforts aligned with global goals as guided by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)," Melita said.

