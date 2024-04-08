DoT Simplifies Procedure to Obtain Experimental License for 5G Use Case Lab

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has simplified the procedure for obtaining experimental licenses for the 5G use case labs. The Government of India (GoI) announced 100 5G Use Case Labs to be set up across India in educational institutes. These labs will contribute to helping the telcos monetise 5G faster by identifying new and advanced use cases of 5G networks.









To use these labs, applicants need to obtain an experimental (non-radiating) category of license from the WPC (Wireless Planning and Coordination) wing of the DoT.

DoT has simplified the process of obtaining this experimental license.

Read More - Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

The Arrival of the Experimental License for 100 5G Use Case Labs

The telecom department has introduced a specific approval type called, 'Experimental License for 100 5G Use Case Labs'. This license has been introduced on the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal. The portal will redirect the user to the Saralsanchar portal.

In this, the application process is simplified wherein technical specifications and schematic details are auto-filled, ensuring that the time of the applicant is saved and the details are correctly filled. The applicants will only have to fill in the essential details such as institute address, and authorised person and pay the fee of Rs 5,000 for one year.

Read More - Airtel Xstream AirFiber Reaches Rajkot and Other New Places

After paying the fee, the applicant can instantly download the license, making the entire process extremely simple. India is moving quite fast with the 5G rollout. Airtel and Jio have already reached all parts of the country with their 5G networks. However, the truth is that 5G use cases are very limited for the telcos to monetise.

Thus, these 5G labs can play a major role in developing the ecosystem by indentifying new and advanced 5G use cases both in consumer as well as enterprise domain.