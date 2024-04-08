DoT Simplifies Procedure to Obtain Experimental License for 5G Use Case Lab

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The telecom department has introduced a specific approval type called, 'Experimental License for 100 5G Use Case Labs'. This license has been introduced on the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal. The portal will redirect the user to the Saralsanchar portal. 

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has simplified the procedure for obtaining experimental licenses for the 5G use case labs.
  • The Government of India (GoI) announced 100 5G Use Case Labs to be set up across India in educational institutes.
  • These labs will contribute to helping the telcos monetise 5G faster by identifying new and advanced use cases of 5G networks. 

Follow Us

dot simplifies procedure to obtain experimental license

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has simplified the procedure for obtaining experimental licenses for the 5G use case labs. The Government of India (GoI) announced 100 5G Use Case Labs to be set up across India in educational institutes. These labs will contribute to helping the telcos monetise 5G faster by identifying new and advanced use cases of 5G networks.




To use these labs, applicants need to obtain an experimental (non-radiating) category of license from the WPC (Wireless Planning and Coordination) wing of the DoT.

DoT has simplified the process of obtaining this experimental license.

Read More - Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

The Arrival of the Experimental License for 100 5G Use Case Labs

The telecom department has introduced a specific approval type called, 'Experimental License for 100 5G Use Case Labs'. This license has been introduced on the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal. The portal will redirect the user to the Saralsanchar portal.

In this, the application process is simplified wherein technical specifications and schematic details are auto-filled, ensuring that the time of the applicant is saved and the details are correctly filled. The applicants will only have to fill in the essential details such as institute address, and authorised person and pay the fee of Rs 5,000 for one year.

Read More - Airtel Xstream AirFiber Reaches Rajkot and Other New Places

After paying the fee, the applicant can instantly download the license, making the entire process extremely simple. India is moving quite fast with the 5G rollout. Airtel and Jio have already reached all parts of the country with their 5G networks. However, the truth is that 5G use cases are very limited for the telcos to monetise.

Thus, these 5G labs can play a major role in developing the ecosystem by indentifying new and advanced 5G use cases both in consumer as well as enterprise domain.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They have got just 2 months to do something.. After elections are over, Gov might put a fine on Vi…

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 2075 Crore via Preferential Share…

avinashsuwal :

i am totally agree with you brother ?

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Faraz :

Vi could have bought mmwave this time instead of last auction if they are so much cash strapped. Buying n78…

DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments