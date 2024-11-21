Stc Group Inaugurates 2Africa Pearl Submarine Cable System and Data Centre Park



Stc Group said it continues to implement its digital infrastructure expansion to enhance its international footprint. Through its subsidiaries, center3 and stc Bahrain, the company is expanding projects in data centers and submarine cables, connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This infrastructure expansion is expected to support the development of the digital economy in Bahrain.

Data Center Park in Bahrain

In collaboration with its subsidiaries, stc Bahrain and center3, stc Group has developed a state-of-the-art Data Center Park, adding 60 megawatts of IT load to its digital capacity in Bahrain. This facility is part of the "Africa 2 Pearls" project, one of the largest submarine cable systems, spanning 45,000 kilometers and linking Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The USD 300 million investment marks a significant step in enhancing regional digital infrastructure, the group said in an announcement this month.

Stc Group Data Centers

Through center3, stc Group now operates 25 data centers and has expanded its submarine cable network to include 16 cables connecting three continents. The network includes the "Saudi Vision Cable" wholly owned by the Group via center3 and equipped with three landing stations to ensure reliable data transfer services.

Africa 2 Pearls Submarine Cable

The group says the "Africa 2 Pearls" cable, connecting 33 countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe, is an important achievement in its global expansion strategy, supporting the flow of data and communications while further driving digital transformation on an international scale.