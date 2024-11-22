Airtel’s 5G Won’t Work on Redmi A4 5G

Bharti Airtel has rolled out 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture) for Indian consumers while Jio has rolled out 5G SA (standalone). While both give users a decent 5G experience on the phone, OEMs (original equipment makers) have to ensure that their devices support both. There are devices in the market that don't support 5G SA, and then there are rarely any devices that are 5G capable and don't support 5G NSA. But the recently launched Redmi A4 5G is one of those devices.









Xiaomi has confirmed it on their website that the Redmi A4 5G has Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, and it won't support 5G NSA. The mobile supports 4G + 5G SA.

Redmi A4 5G is an affordable 5G phone. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, and the device is priced under Rs 10,000. Being one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country, it is strange to see that the device doesn't support Airtel's 5G NSA. Xiaomi didn't share any comment on this.

The device has a 6.88-inch HD+ display and a tear-drop notch on the front screen. It supports 600nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. There's a 50MP dual-camera sensor at the rear and a huge 5160mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The charger is given to the users inside the box. The RAM can be expanded virtually, and users can insert an SD card to expand the storage up to 1TB. It comes with IP52 certification (dust and splash resistant).

The device will run on Android 14 (HyperOS) and will get 2 years of Android updates, and 4 years of security updates. While it is an excellent proposition from Xiaomi, Airtel users can't use 5G in this device.