Colt and RMZ Announce Data Center Joint Venture in India with USD 1.7 Billion Investment

The new partnership will invest USD 1.7 billion to develop state-of-the-art data centres in India, accelerating digital transformation across sectors.

Highlights

  • Initial focus on sites in Navi Mumbai and Ambattur, with a third site planned.
  • The joint venture aims for a combined data centre capacity of 250 MW.
  • India remains a key strategic focus for the joint venture's expansion.

RMZ, through its RMZ Digital Infrastructure Partners (RDIP), has entered into a joint venture with Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) to develop digital infrastructure in the Indian market. The venture represents an equal partnership between RMZ and COLT DCS. The Colt DCS and RMZ joint venture plans to invest USD 1.7 billion in the Indian data centre market.

Also Read: Colt DCS Plans to Open New Data Centre in Chennai, India by 2027




Data Centre Development Plans

The investment will initially focus on expediting development at existing sites in Navi Mumbai and Ambattur, Chennai, with an additional third site to be added in future. The data centres will have a combined capacity of approximately 250 MW upon completion of all phases, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Colt DCS and RMZ's Combined Experience

The joint venture will accelerate the delivery of new capacity for their customers in India, the official release said noting that Colt DCS has 25 years of experience developing and operating data centres in Tier 1 markets in Europe, Japan and India. Meanwhile, RMZ brings 20 years of experience in developing, owning and operating infrastructure in the Indian market.

According to the official release, the joint venture will leverage RMZ's long-term relationships with supply chain partners and their Fortune India 500 customers as the company enters the digital infrastructure market.

Also Read: Colt DCS Launches Its First Data Centre in India

Enhancing India's Digital Infrastructure

"In terms of our expansion, India remains a strategic country of focus and key in terms of delivering against our aggressive growth strategy. Colt DCS has a proven track record, working with the world's largest hyperscale cloud providers and multi-national companies. The partnership with RMZ will provide the opportunity to further accelerate and execute our ambitious plans," said Colt's CEO.

"We are witnessing an extraordinary shift in the data centre landscape, driven by the accelerating demands of cloud adoption and the AI revolution. At RMZ Infrastructure, we recognise that digital infrastructure is not just an investment theme but a cornerstone of India's economic future," said the CEO of RMZ Infrastructure. "Colt DCS's commitment to operational excellence and innovation complements our mission to build state-of-the-art facilities that meet the evolving needs of sectors such as banking, financial services, and media."

