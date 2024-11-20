Addverb to Build Humanoid Robot Leveraging Reliance Jio’s AI Platform and 5G



The Reliance-backed robotics company Addverb Technologies (Addverb), which manufactures industrial and warehouse robots, announced its foray into humanoid robotics on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). The Noida-based company is expected to launch its first humanoid robot by 2025. Addverb will develop its first humanoid robot in collaboration with Reliance, leveraging Jio's AI platform and 5G services, and deploy it across the group's businesses for various use cases, the company said.

Also Read: Reliance AGM 2024: Key Announcements on Jio 5G, Cloud, AI, and Digital Services









Addverb Expands into Humanoid Robotics

Reliance Industries invested in Addverb in 2021 and reportedly owns 56 percent of the company, which serves over 300 customers, including Maersk and UPS. The company has already deployed its robotics solutions across Reliance's businesses, including grocery, fashion, petrochemicals, and healthcare.

"The new humanoid robot will be an advanced AI agent capable of processing vast volumes of multi-modal data from vision, audio, and touch inputs," the company said.

Addverb's first humanoid robot will navigate complex environments, perform detailed tasks, make real-time decisions, and adapt to various workflows across industries such as warehouses, defense, and healthcare.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Rolls Out 100GB Free AI Cloud Storage with AI Features for Select Users

Capabilities of the New Humanoid Robot

The humanoid robot will also have the ability to perform tasks across industries such as fashion, retail, and energy. The company aims to commercialise military-grade robots and plans to launch an initial batch of 100 robots in 2025.

Powered by self-learning algorithms and multi-modal data, the humanoid will rapidly adapt to evolving environments, performing tasks like parcel handling, quality inspection, sorting, assembly, and disaster relief.

Previously, Addverb introduced what the company calls India's first quadruped, "Trakr," an AI-powered robot with autonomous navigation, a modular payload, and the ability to traverse various terrains for maintenance and security applications. Jio demonstrated Trakr during IMC2024 as an example of Industry 5.0.

Also Read: Jio Showcases AI Tools, Industry 5.0 and More Innovations at IMC2024

Leveraging Jio's Existing Technology Stack

Reliance is the largest consumer of Addverb's robots, and the company is also leveraging the technology and expertise within Jio, including its perception technology stack, 5G infrastructure, and other applications, to build humanoid robots for use within industries the group is already present in, explained Sangeet Kumar, Addverb's co-founder and CEO. The company plans to integrate the existing technologies available with Jio and make further progress in developing its robots.