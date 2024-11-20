Virgin Media O2 Launches Converged Interconnect Network for Enhanced Connectivity



Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has integrated its fixed and mobile networks to create a Converged Interconnect Network (CIN), a combined network capable of carrying both mobile and fixed traffic. The next-generation CIN is scalable and ready to meet the evolving needs of both consumers and businesses, the UK operator announced on Wednesday.

CIN Improves Network Efficiency and Scalability

The CIN effectively extends the core deeper into Virgin Media O2's network, with IP-routed networks deployed in the access network. This allows different services to coexist on the network and be managed more easily, bringing the end customer closer to an optimised, scalable and extremely high-capacity network.

VMO2 said by using one common infrastructure for both mobile and fixed traffic, the new interconnect network significantly improves how the operator can manage traffic across both Virgin Media and O2 services, aggregating data closer to the end user before routing it back to the core network. This makes the network more efficient, increases resilience and provides a more consistent experience for customers.

Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: "The switch on of our Converged Interconnect Network is a critical moment in our long-term strategy and evolution as we combine the power of our two scaled networks to give customers an unrivalled experience. This new network architecture brings together two separate networks for the first time, enabling more efficient, scalable and resilient data movement. It enables us to deliver next generation services to our broadband and mobile customers across the country."

Benefits for Consumers and Businesses

Virgin Media O2 noted that customers are already benefitting from speeds of up to 2 Gbps, enabling fast uploads and downloads. Additionally, the architecture supports Virgin Media Business Wholesale's 10 Gbps services, enabling quicker scaling for business partners. The operator has also increased backhaul connection capacity tenfold at several cell sites to ensure customers can access fast and reliable mobile data on the go.

Ciena's Technology

Ciena is supporting Virgin Media O2's CIN architecture with its 5171 and 8180 coherent routers with WaveLogic 5 Nano coherent pluggable optics—all managed by Navigator Network Control Suite. The space and power optimised solution allows Virgin Media O2 to realise its objectives for network and service convergence, the official release said.

VMO2 can quickly scale up the new network to provide greater capacity as demand for data grows, both in response to changing consumer preferences and as new areas receive connectivity.