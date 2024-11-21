Jio’s Only Data Pack which Comes with OTT Benefits

The Rs 175 plan from Jio comes with 10GB of 4G data. This plan bundles multiple OTT benefits including SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunXNT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and JioTV.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has only one data pack which comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled for the users. The pack which we are talking about comes for Rs 175. With this OTT pack, users also get data benefits, of course, as it is a data voucher at the end of the day. The Rs 175 pack from Jio will only work for users who have active base prepaid plans. Without active base plans, recharging with this data voucher won't work as you won't have service validity for your SIM. Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 175 prepaid plan from Jio.




Reliance Jio Rs 175 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Rs 175 plan from Jio comes with 10GB of 4G data. This plan bundles multiple OTT benefits including SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunXNT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and JioTV.

The content will be available for users on the JioTV mobile app. Only the JioCinema Premium subscription will be offered to the users separately. There are other data vouchers you can choose from Jio, but none of them come with OTT benefits.

For the unaware, Jio recently brought a new data voucher for Rs 11. As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, the Rs 11 data voucher from Jio comes with 1-hour validity and offers customers 10GB of data. This is a data voucher meant for rapid use and for users who want plenty of it in one go to download a heavy file or stream a video of high quality.

The most expensive data voucher from Jio comes for Rs 359 and it comes with a validity of 30 days and offers customers 50GB of data. All of these plans require a base active prepaid plan.

