Swisscom Introduces Wi-Fi 7 Tri-Band Router in Switzerland



Swisscom has unveiled the Internet-Box 5 Pro, which the company claims is Switzerland's first router featuring tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology. Available for fiber-optic customers, the router offers greater speeds, reliability, and sustainability, enabling customers to enjoy WLAN speeds up to three times faster, the Swiss-based telco said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Swisscom Launches Standalone Private 5G Network for Enterprises









Performance

The Internet-Box 5 Pro offers cumulative WLAN speeds of up to 18.3 Gbps. The company states it is ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking in connected households, with 10 Gbps Ethernet ensuring wired performance. The Internet-Box 5 Pro also includes popular features such as guest WLAN, internet blocking for devices, and a VPN for maximum security.

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 Technology

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology operates on three frequency bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the new, low-interference 6 GHz band) and delivers WLAN speeds up to three times faster than the previous Wi-Fi 6 standard. The improved latency also provides more efficient signal transmission, virtually eliminating delays, Swisscom said.

"The new Internet-Box 5 Pro creates a powerful WLAN home network and is perfect for households with multiple networked devices. It enables our customers to enjoy a combination of 10 Gbps surfing and the most advanced WLAN yet," explains the Head of Residential Customers and member of the Group Executive Board.

Also Read: Swisscom Unveils Swiss AI Platform in Collaboration With Nvidia

Sustainability

According to the company, the router reduces power consumption by up to 98 percent with a low-power mode, while its casing is made from 65 percent recycled plastic and features plastic-free packaging.