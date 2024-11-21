Swisscom Introduces Wi-Fi 7 Tri-Band Router in Switzerland

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Claims to be the first router in Switzerland to offer tri-band Wi-Fi 7, delivering faster speeds, enhanced reliability, and sustainability.

Highlights

  • Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology for up to 18.3 Gbps WLAN speeds.
  • 10 Gbps Ethernet for seamless wired connections.
  • Power consumption reduced by up to 98 percent in low-power mode.

Follow Us

Swisscom Introduces Wi-Fi 7 Tri-Band Router in Switzerland
Swisscom has unveiled the Internet-Box 5 Pro, which the company claims is Switzerland's first router featuring tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology. Available for fiber-optic customers, the router offers greater speeds, reliability, and sustainability, enabling customers to enjoy WLAN speeds up to three times faster, the Swiss-based telco said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Swisscom Launches Standalone Private 5G Network for Enterprises




Performance

The Internet-Box 5 Pro offers cumulative WLAN speeds of up to 18.3 Gbps. The company states it is ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking in connected households, with 10 Gbps Ethernet ensuring wired performance. The Internet-Box 5 Pro also includes popular features such as guest WLAN, internet blocking for devices, and a VPN for maximum security.

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 Technology

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology operates on three frequency bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the new, low-interference 6 GHz band) and delivers WLAN speeds up to three times faster than the previous Wi-Fi 6 standard. The improved latency also provides more efficient signal transmission, virtually eliminating delays, Swisscom said.

"The new Internet-Box 5 Pro creates a powerful WLAN home network and is perfect for households with multiple networked devices. It enables our customers to enjoy a combination of 10 Gbps surfing and the most advanced WLAN yet," explains the Head of Residential Customers and member of the Group Executive Board.

Also Read: Swisscom Unveils Swiss AI Platform in Collaboration With Nvidia

Sustainability

According to the company, the router reduces power consumption by up to 98 percent with a low-power mode, while its casing is made from 65 percent recycled plastic and features plastic-free packaging.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

This will truly transform Airtel 4G network in next three years. I hope they cover as much as possible. From…

Bharti Airtel Awards 5G Extension Deal to Nokia for 5G-Advanced…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : There is no intention to improve 3x 10mp because its presence, even if it is still old,…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Shivraj Roy :

I see I really hate how Airtel is making almost the same ARPU from Airfiber than Fiber customers But Airfiber…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi ARPU Q2 FY25: Tariff Hikes…

Faraz :

Well it depends how operator wants to use this feature. But yeah, bandwidth, speed and latency all can be customised,…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi ARPU Q2 FY25: Tariff Hikes…

Shivraj Roy :

Network slicing does what? Can you explain the speed based tariff? The way how plans works in foreign nations? 10mbps…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi ARPU Q2 FY25: Tariff Hikes…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments