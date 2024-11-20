Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Details Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be a new addition to the flagship lineup of Samsung phones with the Galaxy S25 series. While the Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January globally, the Galaxy S25 Slim will launch at a later stage. While the device is far from launch, now we have some details about its camera module. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will feature a triple-camera setup, and it is not going to be as good as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Slim is actually expected to be a watered-down version of the Galaxy S25 (vanilla). So while it is not going to be super powerful, you can count on it to be stylish. Let's take a look at the launch and the camera details of the phone.









Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Details (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is likely to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, with a 1/1.56-inch 200MP Isocell HP5 sensor as the primary sensor paired with a 1/2.76-inch 50MP Isocell JN5 sensors (ultrawide angle and telephoto sensors). The details were shared by a popular tipster named Sanju Choudhary. The device is also expected to come with Samsung's All Lenses Prism (ALoP). This technology is claimed to reduce the size of the telephoto shooter to maintain a similar camera module.

When Will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch in India

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Slim will launch in India and globally around the second quarter of 2025. So we can expect the device to go official between April and June 2025. Notably, Apple is also expected to launch a slim iPhone with the iPhone 17 series next year. So the era of Slim and stylish phones might be coming back for consumers.