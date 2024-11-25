Adtran and Dell Partner to Launch Scalable AI Network Solutions for US Federal Agencies



Adtran and Dell Technologies have announced a strategic collaboration to support the growing artificial intelligence (AI) networking needs of the US federal government. The partnership combines Adtran's optical, packet, and software networking solutions with Dell's AI-driven infrastructure to accelerate AI deployments across federal agencies.

Dell’s AI Network Cloud Factory ON-RAMP

At the core of the collaboration is the Dell AI Network Cloud (AINC) Factory ON-RAMP, a platform that supports AI workloads across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Dell says this interoperable solution offers significant cost savings compared to traditional solutions by reducing cloud infrastructure and network access expenses while offering federal agencies the flexibility to scale AI operations without vendor lock-in.

Adtran Solutions

Adtran said its FSP 150 packet edge solution, FSP 3000 open optical transport platform and complementary software systems enable high-capacity, low-latency and secure connectivity between distributed AI compute sites. Combined with Dell's AI Factory, which includes the Super Compute Xchange for AI supercomputing, the solution equips federal agencies with secure, end-to-end AI deployments, minimising costs and eliminating vendor lock-in.

Empowering US Agencies with AI Infrastructure

"This collaboration with Dell is about empowering federal agencies to meet their AI ambitions with secure, scalable infrastructure. We’re giving them the tools they need to accelerate AI deployments and deliver reliable performance," said Jack Yocum, VP of North America ICP and enterprise sales at Adtran.

"Our technology is ideally suited for the demanding needs of US government AI deployments. As a trusted US-based technology supplier, our portfolio is designed to meet the highest levels of security and performance. Together with Dell, we're equipping federal organisations with the tools to efficiently achieve their AI goals while maintaining compliance with essential security standards," Yocum added.

According to the official release, the DELL AINC Factory ON-RAMP integrates advanced technologies from both Adtran and Dell to deliver secure, high-performance AI network interconnectivity, empowering federal organisations to meet their AI goals with greater speed, security and efficiency.