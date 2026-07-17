Reliance Jio’s proposal to deploy around 1,600 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites has been found “technically sound” by India’s space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), according to government officials. The proposal has been assessed as being on par with global satellite constellations such as Starlink, according to an Economic Times report by Kiran Rathee dated July 17, 2026.

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IN-SPACe, ISRO and DoT Complete Technical Evaluation

The technical evaluation was carried out jointly by IN-SPACe, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) wing of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Following the assessment, the government can extend regulatory support to Reliance Jio for securing orbital slots and facilitating filings with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The company had sought government assistance in obtaining orbital rights through international coordination, according to the report.

The project is expected to pave the way for India’s first indigenous non-geostationary (NGSO) LEO satellite constellation, a capability considered critical for national security and strategic defence. While the global LEO market is dominated by Starlink with over 10,000 satellites, growing geopolitical tensions are prompting countries to reduce dependence on foreign satellite operators.

Jio Plans India’s Largest LEO Satellite Capacity

According to officials familiar with the proposal, Jio has planned the country’s largest satellite capacity to date, with a proposed throughput of 4.5-5 terabits per second (Tbps) over India. By comparison, Starlink has approval for 600 gigabits per second (Gbps), while Amazon’s planned LEO network proposes 3 Tbps capacity but is yet to receive IN-SPACe authorisation.