OnePlus Exit from Several Markets Officially Announced

OnePlus has officially confirmed that it is exiting the North America (US), Europe, and Canada. I still remember, the OnePlus 10T 5G launch in New York in 2022. It was made to be a grand event with media flying from all over the world, and the idea was to target a new market. Tech creators like MKBHD (based out of the US), loved the devices from OnePlus. However, something did not click. There was also a focus on the Europe market by the brand. Just a few hours back, OnePlus confirmed that it is exiting the US, Europe, and Canada markets.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



This just goes to show that the strategy did not work out. Despite coming out with compeitive devices, at aggressive pricing, the brand could not generate the excitement amongst consumers it had hoped. While this does not mean the brand is completely shutting down, it means that these markets will no more receive the new launches from OnePlus.

India is now the focus for OnePlus, apart from its home country China. India has received new devices in the N6 5G series. One device, the N6 5G has already come, and the other one, N6x 5G is slated to launch soon. The brand has been losing market share to competitors. If it does not perform well in India, we believe India exit would also be in order for the company.

The figures suggest that over the years, OnePlus has continously lost market share. The brand has tried almost everything. Now, to save costs and show signs of growth, OnePlus has also decided that it will adopt ColorOS. We don’t know if OxygenOS will ever come back in the future. But now, with Android 17, you will see ColorOS that is used on OPPO phones running on OnePlus devices as well. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more info.