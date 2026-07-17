Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering selected prepaid customers an additional 1GB of data through its InstaData service when their regular daily allowance is nearly exhausted the benefit does not require a monetary payment, but customers must exchange two days from the remaining validity of their existing unlimited daily data pack.

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Key Highlights Vi InstaData provides eligible prepaid customers with 1GB of additional data in exchange for two days of their existing pack validity.

Two validity days are deducted instantly after the customer provides consent and activates the service.

The 1GB benefit expires at 11:59 PM on the activation day, and unused data is not carried forward.

According to the operator’s official terms and conditions, the 1GB benefit remains valid only until 11:59 PM on the day it is activated. Any unused data expires after that and is not carried forward.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Offers this Home Broadband Plan with OTT Benefits

How Vi InstaData Works

InstaData is available to selected prepaid customers with an active and eligible unlimited daily-data pack customers can activate the service through designated channels, including the *111# USSD code or another channel communicated by Vi.

The service is activated only after the customer provides consent Vodafone idea says two days from the existing pack’s validity will be deducted instantly upon activation no money is deducted from the customer’s prepaid balance. The existing pack and its other benefits continue, but with a revised validity period.

The Additional Data Expires the Same Day

The 1GB benefit does not carry a rolling 24-hour validity it expires at 11:59 PM on the activation day, irrespective of the time at which it is claimed as a result, the practical usage window can vary. A customer activating InstaData early in the day would have more time to consume the additional allowance. Someone activating it late in the evening could have only a few hours before the data expires.