OnePlus N6x 5G Coming to India Soon

OnePlus is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. It will be the OnePlus N6x 5G. This will be a yet another addition to the OnePlus N series in India which was just introduced. On June 30, 2026, OnePlus introduced the OnePlus N6 5G in the country. Now, very soon, a new addition namely the OnePlus N6x 5G could be added to this list. The device has been officially teased for the Indian market. It will enter the market through Amazon India and could be even cheaper the N6 5G which launched recently.

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Key Highlights OnePlus N6 5G starts in India for Rs 22,999 and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

We are not sure, if the x moniker is for making the device cheaper, or more performance oriented.

OnePlus could soon exit the Indian market. The brand has not officially confirmed this.

OnePlus N6 5G starts in India for Rs 22,999 and has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We are not sure, if the x moniker is for making the device cheaper, or more performance oriented. What we do hope is that there is at least 8GB of RAM variant, because in 2026, with just 4GB of RAM, devices will not feel as smooth.

OnePlus N6 5G has an 8000mAh battery. This is one of the higlights about the device. We expect to see the OnePlus N6x 5G to come with a large battery as well. The details around the product have not been revealed. But more should come to surface soon.

OnePlus is Exiting India?