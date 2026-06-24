Meta Glasses in Partnership with EssilorLuxottica Launched for About Rs 28000

Meta has launched new smart glasses for select markets. These new glasses have been built in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. So they bring technology in addition to design for the consumers. The price of the new Meta Glasses is $299, roughly about Rs 28,000 in Indian Rupees. Meta has previously partnered with Ray-Ban and Oakley to launch smart glasses for the global market.

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The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have been one of the most popular smart glasses out there for the longest time. Then, a while back, Meta partnered with Oakley to launch Oakley Meta Glasses for people who are into sports and want smart glasses to record visuals on the go.

This time, Meta has introduced three new frame styles, including a special Kylie Jenner edition. What’s new is that these glasses are now powered by the Muse Spark AI model, said to enable more advanced multimodal interactions, hands-free photography, live translation, and contextual assistance.

They will be available for the users to buy from different platforms including Best Buy, Amazon, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, and Meta’s own website across the world. There is a Classic Black, Classic Tortoise, Racing Green, Linen, Merlot, Mahogany, and Sandstone colour variant available for the users.

Initially, the Meta Glasses will be sold in select countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

The Muse Spark AI model will be powering these new Meta Glasses. There is, in fact, a dedicated button to invoke the Meta AI assistant or for launching custom functions/features. There are even open-ear speakers with adaptive volume support. There is also a six-microphone system, comprising two microphones on the nose pads, two on the temple arms, and two on the front frame. There is also wind noise reduction technology to capture voice in a better quality during calls and AI interactions.