BSNL Announces Special Enrollment Drive in Hoshiarpur

Government-backed telecom provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), is working to develop and expand its services across India. As part of this expansion, BSNL Hoshiarpur division has launched a special enrollment drive to appoint new DSAs, also known as “Direct Selling Agents”.

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Key Highlights As part of BSNL’s current expansion plans, the Hoshiarpur division has launched a special enrollment drive to appoint new direct selling agents (DSAs).

The government-backed telecom giant is partnering with local shopkeepers, mobile retailers, and Common Service Centre (CSC) operators who will be enrolled as DSA to promote their services.

This special enrollment plan gives BSNL a chance to market its services, gives associated DSAs a chance to earn additional income through commissions, and also gives users a chance to explore other telecom providers.

As part of BSNL’s continuous efforts to improve and expand its services, this drive focuses on partnering with local shopkeepers, mobile retailers, Common Service Centre (CSC) operators, and entrepreneurs to promote their services.

Also Read: BSNL Rs 249 Plan Only Meant for New Users: What it Offers

BSNL Begins DSA Enrollment Drive to Boost Hoshiarpur Expansion

Government-backed telecom provider is targeting users in rural areas and lower-tier cities. For the Hoshiarpur division, the principal general manager, Dalvinder Kumar Manku, said,

“Interested applicants can register themselves by visiting the nearest BSNL office or Customer Service Centre”

This gives a chance for the users to explore BSNL services and gives a chance to the enrolled DSAs to earn additional income by selling BSNL SIM cards to the users, Mobile Number Portability (MNP), and making prepaid recharge for their customers.