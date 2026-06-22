OPPO Reno 16 to Arrive in India Soon

OPPO is soon going to launch the OPPO Reno 16 5G in India. The Reno 16 5G series was launched in China earlier this year. Just like every Reno series, the Reno 16 will also make it to India, and now it has been officially teased by the company. The OPPO Reno 16 5G launch timeline is unclear, but it should happen soon. Along with this, OPPO will also launch a new truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset in India. These new earphones will be the OPPO Enco Air 5s and there will also be a new accessory called OPPO Bubble.

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The dedicated microsites for the devices in the Reno 16 series is now live on both Amazon and Flipkart. The specifications of the OPPO Reno 16 series are expected to be the same in India as what has been launched in China. The Reno series from the company is launched to compete in the premium seegment of devices. With the rising memory and components costs across the supply chain, we exect the phone series from OPPO to debut at a much higher price than the Reno 15 series in India.

OPPO Reno 16 series is focused a lot on the camera. There is also a 200MP camera sensor in this series, making it truly unique. We don’t know the price segment yet, but it could be around Rs 50,000 or more for the Indian market. In China, these devices are already available and will soon make it to the global market as well.

OPPO Reno 16 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. This is a powerful chip and would enable users to multitask with keeping AI (artificial intelligence) workloads in mind. The base OPPO Reno 16 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 SoC and we expect these specifications to remain similar for the Indian launch of the phones as well.