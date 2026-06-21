Chinese smartphone maker Oppo officially teases its new Reno phone, the Reno 16 series, in partnership with the famous K-pop band BABYMONSTER. The new teaser picture gives a sneak peek into the design where the Oppo Reno 16 flaunts its “3D Pop Planet Design” with a trio-L-shaped housed cameras with a flash placed on the top right side of the phone.

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Key Highlights Oppo is gearing up to launch its Reno 16 series, hinting at an India launch to happen soon.

The phone offers an AMOLED panel, where the standard model comes with a Qualcomm chipset and the Pro model settles for a Dimensity chipset.

As per the tipsters, Oppo Reno 16 series might launch in India on July 2.

Right after the Reno 16 series teaser surfaced online, the mobile phone maker announced Thailand and Spain launches on June 25.

Also Read: OPPO Enco Air 5 to Launch in India Soon

Oppo Reno 16 Series Teased Online – First Real Look and Design

Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro, part of the Reno 16 series, will be the same Chinese versions that were launched in China back in May. However, we are yet to get a confirmation about the launch in other markets, including India.

As the phone is already launched in India, we can confirm the Reno 16 series will offer three colour options, including Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark for the standard model, and Dream White, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark for the Pro.

Talking about the specs, a prominent tipster, Debayan Roy, shared a sneak peek into the spec sheet of the global variant of the Reno series, where Oppo Reno 16 is set to come with a 6.32-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.