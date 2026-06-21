Satish Kasetty, the National Film Award winner, makes a comeback with his new crime fantasy thriller movie, Mareechika. After a whole month of theatre screening, the new crime thriller gets a green light for its OTT release this month, where crime thriller lovers can sit back and watch it on their TV screens.

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Key Highlights After a theatrical run for around a month, Mareechika officially gets an OTT release this week.

Satish Kasetty’s crime fantasy thriller revolves around the unfolding events behind the murder of the character named Sanju.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, exclusive to Prime subscribers.

The movie stars Regina Cassandra, known for her blockbuster hits like Vidaamuyarchi, Kesari Chapter 2, and the recently released Jaat.

Along with Regina, the movie also stars Anupama Parameswaran, famous for her movies like Tillu Square, Bison, Dragon, Premam, and Viraj Ashwin, who is known for his movies like Baby, Anaganaga O Premakatha, and Thank You Brother.

Also Read: Top 5 South Blockbusters Movies Hitting OTT This Week!

Mareechika – Gets an OTT Release – Where to Watch?

After a month of theatrical run, Amazon Prime Video acquired the streaming rights for the movie, and the movie is already available to watch on their platform. However, please do note that the movie is only available for Prime subscribers.

Amazon Prime Video is now making headlines with a lot of latest movies and TV shows releases, along with Mareechika, the streaming giant has confirmed streaming other blockbuster hits like Drishyam 3, which we have covered here.

Non-subscribers can purchase an Amazon Prime subscription for as low as just Rs 299 per month, or for a year, it will cost Rs 1,499. This will be a limited ad subscription plan.