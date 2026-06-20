This week, popular OTT platforms like JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video are bringing new movies and series to their platforms. Be it from the most anticipated movies like Drishyam 3, Kenatha Kanom, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, or TV shows like Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2, The Agency Season 2 is set to make its way to the TV screen this week. Here is the list of the top 5 movies and TV shows alongside their IMDb ratings, which you must watch for this week!
Be it from epic science fiction to the intense crime family drama or satire comedy, this week, OTT providers have got you covered with all you need. The list includes some of the South Indian blockbusters and Hollywood box office hits.
Mohanlal-starred Drishyam movie is among the most popular family crime movies within the Mollywood industry. After the theatre release back in May 2026, Amazon Prime got the broadcasting rights to stream Drishyam 3 on their screens.
The movie revolves around the character named Josekutty and his family, where the story continues where it left off in Drishyam 2. To prove the family guilty of murdering Varun, their parents plan a fake marriage trap to frame Josekutty and Rani’s daughter, Anju.
Also, their media gets right behind them to uncover the reality behind the death.
The movie is releasing in its original language, Malayalam. However, viewers can enjoy the dub version in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. However, for the Hindi-speaking audience, there will be separate movies coming soon starring Ajay Devgn.
2. Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Director: James Cameron
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Release Date: June 24 2026.
- Original Language: English
After almost a year today, Avatar: Fire and Ash gets a green light for the OTT release in India. The latest instalment is set to revolve around Jake Sully and Neytiri, who are grieving the loss of their eldest son, and suddenly encounter a new Na’vi tribe known as the Ash People.
James Cameron’s new movie broke huge box office records right after its release. For those who don’t know, he is the same director behind other blockbuster movies like The Terminator and Titanic. Viewers will have to wait for this week as the movie is set to stream starting from June 25.
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3. The Agency Season 2
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Release Date: June 21, 2026.
- Original Language: English
Spy thriller, the agency gets its second instalment release on Amazon Prime Video, starting from June 21st.
The Agency Season 2 will revolve around the dangerous world of international espionage and undercover operations, and will start from where it left off in Season 1.
4. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Release Date: June 19, 2026.
- Original Language: Hindi
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar revolves around a classic heartbreak between Shanvika and Kuldeep, a middle-class boy and a wealthy family’s girl, which took a completely new turn, ending with revenge towards being more successful.
Season 2 will take the story forward on how love can turn things into revenge and conflicts. We can expect some new plot twists and see how Kuldeep makes a comeback as a highly successful IAS officer. From the first season, viewers can watch the series in other regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.
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5. Kenatha Kanom
- Director: Suresh Sangaiah
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Release Date: June 16, 2026.
- Original Language: Tamil
Released in March 2026, Kenatha Kanom confirms OTT release by JioHotstart for June 16, 2026.
The Tamil satirical comedy follows a story of a drought-hit village where residents are desperately searching for water, ending up finding a dinosaur fossil. This bizarre discovery sparks the attention of the government, which ends up taking over the land by the archaeological department, leading to a dispute between the villagers and the government.
Here is the list of the movies and TV shows released this week. We will keep you updated with more OTT releases in the coming week. Until then, stay tuned with us on TelecomTalk.
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