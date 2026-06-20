This week, popular OTT platforms like JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video are bringing new movies and series to their platforms. Be it from the most anticipated movies like Drishyam 3, Kenatha Kanom, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, or TV shows like Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2, The Agency Season 2 is set to make its way to the TV screen this week. Here is the list of the top 5 movies and TV shows alongside their IMDb ratings, which you must watch for this week!

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Key Highlights From Drishyam 3 to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to make its way to release on OTT platforms this week.

The timeline is not limited to movies, but prominent TV shows like Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar and The Agency’s new installment are also set to release this week.

The movies and TV shows will be released in their original languages as well as dubbed in other regional languages.

Top 5 Movies and TV Shows Hitting OTT this Week

Be it from epic science fiction to the intense crime family drama or satire comedy, this week, OTT providers have got you covered with all you need. The list includes some of the South Indian blockbusters and Hollywood box office hits.

1. Drishyam 3

Director: Jeethu Joseph

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Release Date: June 18, 2026.

Original Language: Malayalam

Mohanlal-starred Drishyam movie is among the most popular family crime movies within the Mollywood industry. After the theatre release back in May 2026, Amazon Prime got the broadcasting rights to stream Drishyam 3 on their screens.