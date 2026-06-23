Telegram is Finally Back in India

Telegram ban has officially lifted in India. The app is now back on Google Play Store and Apple’s Apple Store. This means that the blocking from the telecom operators should also start lifting now. Telegram was banned almost a week back and the ban was in effect till June 22, 2026. This ban has now been lifted. Regardless, there are some users who are finding it difficult to restore their app and its data. However, since the app is back in the market places for the users to download, it means that it is finally back and the server access should also be reinstated very soon by the internet service providers (ISPs) in the country.

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Why was Telegram Banned?

The only key reason provided by the authorities to ban Telegram in India was that the platform was used to leak the NEET 2026 exam papers. This led to the government also retaking the exam. To ensure that the platform is not used to do it again, the authorities decided to ban it for a few days, and not indefinitely. Telegram did not take the decision lightly and said that the government is blaming the platform for its own inefficiency and ineffectiveness in stopping the leak.

Telegram is back now. The decision had a mixed reaction from the public. Many appreciated the government’s decision and backed the banning of the platform citing it to be used for illegal activities mostly. However, there were many who opposed the decision and said that this takes away free speech and is also unfair since it is only one of the many platforms used for sharing stuff online in India. Telegram even said that it has been blocking and deleting accounts which are sharing illegal things on the platform, including papers related to the NEET 2026 exam. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates.