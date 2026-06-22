OnePlus Has Likely Cancelled the Upcoming Flagship for India

OnePlus India, has likely cancelled an upcoming flagship phone launch for the market. Last year, OnePlus 13T was launched in India as the OnePlus 13s. This year, we may not get to see a OnePlus 15s. OnePlus 13s was launched to target the people looking to buy a strong phone in Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 segment. However, with the rising memory and components pricing, OnePlus already had to increase the price of OnePlus 15R and price it in between Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000. In fact, a new variant of the OnePlus 15R was launched recently in India, and it was priced at more than Rs 60,000.

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OnePlus 15s would have created more competition for OnePlus’s own devices. So the next big phone from OnePlus in India would likely be the OnePlus 16 now. OnePlus N series is also launching soon in India. The first phone in the series will be the OnePlus N6.

Popular tipster Yogesh Brar shared the development of OnePlus likely cancelling the launch of OnePlus 15s in India. OnePlus 16 will launch some time in September or October of 2026. It will be interesting to see OnePlus shifting its strategy in India and whether this would help the company in getting more market share or not.

OnePlus Flagships Are Not Boosting the Market Share

OnePlus has not been able to capture the trust of the users like it once did. This started happening a few years back. OnePlus India is trying out the OnePlus N series to change that. With more affordable devices in the market, the brand would be able to sell more phones, resulting in a wider market share, but lower average selling price (ASP). OnePlus was once looked at as a flagship killer brand, but that is no more the case as the company itself makes flagships that compete with the products from Apple and Samsung.