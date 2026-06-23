Smartphones in India Get Expensive, Should You Buy One Now

If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone right now, know that the prices of devices are going up, and not by a small margin. Some devices have seen a hike of Rs 10,000. Such a hike has been for mostly the flagship phones. But even the affordable or mid-range devices by certain brands have seen the price go up by Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. This is only due to the supply chain disruptions, which have made things more expensive. It is not just the components which are in shortage, but also the logisticcs, which has been affected due to the geopolitical tensions in the west. Coming back to the decision of buying a phone in India right now, here’s what we think.

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What if You Delayed the Purchase of a Smartphone in India Right Now?

There are two types of consumers with respect to timing. If you need to upgrade, then you should upgrade. But if it is not a need, and just a want, you can probably hold it off. The prices are going up, and we are not even sure if the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale on Flipkart would bring anything major this time around. Brands are already squeezed for mrgins and that is why even the e-commerce platforms would be feeling the heat. There’s one thing though, this is not a great time to buy a phone if you just want one.

If you have a clear need, then go for it.

When will the Prices Become Normal?