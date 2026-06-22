CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor Cancelled, Co-Founder Explains

CMF catches attention after announcing its decision not to launch any phone. This announcement also scrapped their plans to launch the next successor of their budget-friendly phone award winner, CMF Phone 2 Pro. Recently, the co-founder of Nothing and CMF, Akis Evangelidis, took on X, explaining why they have decided not to launch more CMF phones, especially the successor to Phone 2 Pro.

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Key Highlights Nothing and CMF’s co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, reveals the reason behind shelving their plans to launch CMF Phone 2 Pro’s successor.

The co-founder cites “raising memory prices” as the main reason.

The current models launched by CMF will still be selling.

Also Read: CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

CMF Co-Founder Reveals Why the CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor Was Cancelled

CMF was launched as a sub-brand of Carl Pei’s Nothing, focusing primarily on the budget-friendly segment but with no compromises on the specification, as well as sticking to Nothing’s design formula. CMF Phone 2 Pro phone was a great hit in Indian markets, especially for its aggressive pricing, keeping it below Rs 25,000.

For this year, many tech fans and followers were excited about the next successor, and that’s when CMF dropped a bombshell.

Many tech enthusiasts started sharing concerns about this announcement, for which Akis Evangelidis, the co-founder of CMF, took over the X, citing “raising memory prices” as the main reason behind shelving the launch of the new successor, possibly the CMF Phone 3 Pro.

Akis strongly emphasised their true vision towards being proud of what they ship to end users, and instead of compromising on the specification, their team decided not to launch a new phone this year. The co-founder did promise that CMF will continue to launch other products as per their decided timeline.