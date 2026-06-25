DoT Rolls Out Applicaton for BSNL Chairman Position

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is now looking for a new chairman and managing director (CMD) for BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). BSNL is the state-run telecom operator, which has been operating under a temporary CMD Robert J Ravi. After multiple extensions to the executive, the government is now looking for his replacement.

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The DoT has invited applications for the post of BSNL chairman. The position is open for private sector people as well. BSNL has been trying to make a comeback. The position of CMD is super important and needs to go to someone who can operate the telecom operator under stress. There are mountains of losses, and the speed of 4G rollout is super slow. So anyone going for this role will have to go in with an understanding that things will not be a smooth.

BSNL has been losing customers to private telcos. While the relief packages have helped to a certain extent, things will not improve till the time 4G is spread everywhere and the network quality of service (QoS) is at par with what the private telecom service providers (TSPs) are offering. BSNL is expected to soon get a new leader, and we will have to wait some time to see who that will be.