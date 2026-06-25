BSNL Rs 259 Special Broadband Plan Announced

BSNL has announced a new Rs 259 broadband plan for the consumers. Broadband plans in India generally cost at least Rs 400 a month, even if you are going for the most basic services. However, BSNL, as part of its promotional offer, has introduced a new Rs 259 broadband plan for the customers. The goal of the internet service provider (ISP) here is to get add new customers and retain them with more affordable offerings. Things are getting expensive in India due to supply chain disruptions globally. Thus, such affordable offerings will make a huge difference in the lives of the users, especially the ones living in rural India or lower tier cities.

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BSNL Rs 259 Broadband Plan Benefits Explained

BSNL Rs 259 broadband plan is likely only available in select cities or regions of the country. The Rs 259 broadband plan comes with only 700GB of data. Along with that, users get 25 Mbps of speed only. There is unlimited voice calls and access to free TV channels on Prasar Bharti TV, Waves App, and BSNL Skypro IFTV bundled as well for the users.

This is a special rural broadband plan from the company. Note that it may not be available in all rural towns. This is affordable, but there is less data and less speed for the users. But it still makes sense for people who have limited budgets for an internet connection at their home or office. BSNL Rs 449 broadband plan is also a great option for consumers, if they can spend a little more. Comparatively, this plan is also in the right budget for most Indians.