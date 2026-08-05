iQOO Z11 India Launch Date Revealed

iQOO Z11, the next phone from iQOO will launch in India soon. The iQOO Z11 design has already been showcased by the brand through multiple teaser posters. Along with that, the colours of the phone have also been revealed. The iQOO Z11 launch date has now been confirmed by the brand. The iQOO Z11 will have an iPhone Air like camera island, as previously seen. There are two camera sensors on the device at the back. The speaker grille of the device is on the top and at the bottom of the phone. The device will come with a curved-edge display.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



iQOO Z11 India Launch Date

iQOO Z11 will launch in India on August 20, 2026. This is just a two weeks from here. According to a Geekbench listing, the iQOO Z11 will launch in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and Android 16 (Origin OS 6) out of the box. According to market expectations, the iQOO Z11 will cost somewhere around Rs 30,000 in India for the base variant. The iQOO Z11 will be available in Blue, Green and Silver colour options.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

iQOO 16 is Not Launching in India Reportedly

iQOO 16 is not coming to India. This is because iQOO 16 will be expensive to make and sell in the country. The iQOO Z11 will be the only new launch from the brand for the remainder of the year. The iQOO 16, will however, launch in China. We might not see a new flagship from iQOO as well as OnePlus in India in 2026. The smartphone brands cannot really control the costs of the phone because of the rising DRAM and component prices. That is why, iQOO’s focus will be on the Z11 for ensuring its market share remains intact during the year. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with all the tech developments in the country.