iQOO Uses Binary Code to Confirm Z11 India Launch Officially

iQOO shares a new teaser revealing hints for the iQOO Z11 smartphone India launch after its China launch in March. The new Z series phone is set to launch in August, though the date is not confirmed. iQOO India teases the Z11 through cryptic binary posts with the codes “01011010”, “00110001”, and “00110001”. When decrypted, these codes are “Z”, “1”, and “1”, confirming that iQOO Z11 is the next phone to launch in India.

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Key Highlights iQOO India teases its upcoming gaming beats smartphone, the iQOO Z11, using the Binary Code Teaser.

iQOO Z11 is set to launch in India soon, although the launch date is not confirmed.

iQOO Z11 India launch was confirmed after the China launch in March 2026.

Here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iQOO Teases Upcoming Z11 Smartphone Using Binary Code

After the China launch, there was much anticipation for iQOO India to confirm the Z11 launch.

Recently, on their X account, they revealed a teaser photo without the device name, but with binary codes hiding the smartphone name that computer nerds can find!

The post showed binary codes “01011010”, “00110001”, and “00110001”. When decrypted, they read “Z”, “1”, “1”, meaning the Z11 smartphone is set to launch in India, though the exact launch date is not confirmed.

Although the launch is ahead and the phone has already launched in China, we can speculate about the under-the-hood specifications of the all-new iQOO Z11.

iQOO Z11 Smartphone – Expected Specifications and Features

iQOO India has not officially confirmed any specification details for the global variant yet. But based on leaks and rumours and comparing it with the China-launched iQOO Z11 smartphone, we speculate the smartphone will be powered by the latest MediaTek 7500 Turbo chipset instead of the Dimensity 8500 chipset powering the Chinese variant.