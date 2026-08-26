Vodafone Idea, BSNL Formalise Infrastructure Sharing

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has reportedly formalised their infrastructure sharing agreement with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). To be clear, the two companies have already been sharing infrastructure to some extent. But now, that will expand further, and into new areas and avenues. BSNL and Vi have now reached an agreement to share network infrastructure across all telecom circles, a report from CNBC Awaaz said.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vi and BSNL CEO Meet to Finalise Network Infra Sharing

Vodafone Idea CEO, Abhijit Kishore, and BSNL Chairman Robert J Ravi, had a meeting on Tuesday, according to the report. The meeting was reportedly to finalise this agreement. This will be a win-win scenario for both companies. Vodafone Idea would also get to earn from BSNL customers, and vice-versa. In telecom circles including Delhi and Mumbai, the two companies have already had an intra-circle roaming arragement.

Under the agreement, BSNL users will be able to use Vi’s network because of a revenue sharing agreement between the companies. Acccording to the Department of Telecommunications (D0T) report, BSNL had leased around 1441 towers to Vodafone Idea as of April 2026. Neither of the companies have really announced this formally yet.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

According to the previous reports, BSNL was also exploring new avenues and areas to potentially collaborate in the future. Areas such as data centers, and a lot more are being explored by BSNL. This will add to boosting presence of both the brands in the country along with boosting revenues. It will be a win-win scenario for both companies which will help them compete with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.