JioTag Go 2 Price in India Cut Soon After Launch

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, had recently launched the JioTag Go 2 in the country. This was the upgraded version of the JioTag Go. The good thing about JioTag Go 2 is that it is not locked to an ecosystem. It will work with both the Apple as well as the Google ecosystem. So whether you have an iOS device or an Android phone, you will be able to use this product to your benefit. It will help in keeping track of your important belongings. Now, soon after the launch of this product, its price has gone down in India. Let us take a look at the revised price of the JioTag Go 2 in India.

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JioTag Go 2 Price in India Drops

JioTag Go 2 was launched in India for Rs 1,249. But now, the price has gone down to Rs 1,049. This is a price cut of Rs 200 in just a few days after the launch of the product. It has launched in three colours – Grey, Olive and Red.

JioTag Go 2 is built using the polycarbonate material. It has one non-standard battery inside, which can last for a very long time. It will work well with Google Find Hub and Apple Find My networks. The JioTag Go 2 will play a sound at the loud level of 120db through the built-in speakers to help with finding the product fast. You will be able to get directions to the product in the Maps applications when the JioTag Go 2 is outside the Bluetooth range.