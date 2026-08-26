Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch the Vivo T5 5G in the country. It will join the Vivo T5 series which already has the T5 Pro 5G, T5 Lite 5G, and the T5x 5G. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has teased some details about the phone in the country. The Vivo T5 5G is expected to be equipped with a 1.5K display, with support for 144Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. Let us take a look at the launch date of the phone, which has now been confirmed by the brand.

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Vivo T5 5G India Launch Date

Vivo has confirmed that the T5 5G will launch in India on September 2, 2026, at 12 PM IST. It is confirmed to feature in two colours – Royal Bronze and Silver Green. The phone’s dedicated microsite has also confirmed that it will launch through Flipkart in India. It is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC and pack a 7050mAh battery.

This phone will also feature a Skyline design, which is the same as what we saw on the Vivo S2. The teaser image of the phone shows that there are two camera sensors. The Vivo T5 5G will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. The device has been tipped to be priced between Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.

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The microsite has also confirmed that the Vivo T5 5G will measure 7.9mm in thickness. It has a 3D curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie sensor at the top of the screen. The brand has not yet revealed the RAM and storage configurations.